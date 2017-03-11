Sheriff: Drunk Man Steals Keys To Forklift, "Needed To Drive"

More News More>>

Dad accused of putting hot sauce in baby's eyes, throwing fireworks at her Shawn Foltz (WCMH) MOORHEAD, MN (WCMH) – A Minnesota man is accused of rubbing cayenne pepper and hot sauce in the eyes of his two-month-old daughter as well as keeping her from breathing until she turned blue. KVLY reported Shawn Michael Foltz, 31is charged with neglect of a child, malicious punishment of a child and two counts of third-degree assault. According to police, the two-month-old child was taken to the emergency room by her mother on May 31. Police said the baby girl had bruisin...

Man finds car problem – snake in the engine compartment EAST BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A Manatee County man made a surprising discovery when his car wouldn't start last week. The man popped his hood to try to figure out the problem, and found a ball python coiled up on top of his engine. When the Wildlife, Inc. Education & Rehabilitation Center arrived at the scene, they say the 3-foot-long snake had moved into a small metal space above the wheel and balled itself up. After about 30 minutes, handlers were able to loosen t...

McDonald's Expects to Hire 250,000 People this Summer, Many of Which Through Snapchat CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – With summer around the corner, McDonald's USA and its independent franchisees are gearing up to hire approximately 250,000 restaurant employees across the country, including the Tri-State area, between the months of June and August. More than half of the hires at company-owned restaurants are projected to be between the ages of 16 – 24 years old, and for many, a first job. For young job seekers, this is good news since according to the B...

$107-Mil for West Virginia's Flooded Communities The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has given West Virginia an extra $107-million for help in rebuilding flooded communities. The grant is being facilitated through the West Virginia Rise on the Road program. Anyone who can prove they owned a single family home or mobile home on June 23rd, 2016 can apply. A homeowner must also be able to prove the damage to their home occurred the flooding.

Father murdered in front of kids while buying puppy from Facebook ad Jacksonville, FL. (KRON) — A Florida father was murdered in front of his children while trying to buy a puppy through a Facebook advertisement. Last Wednesday Scott Bowman responded to a man on Facebook who claimed he was looking for a new home for his dog. He reportedly insisted on delivering the puppy straight to Bowman's house. When he got there, he was invited inside the home. This is when he started acting volatile and drunk, according to Bowman's fianc...

Tyson recalls more than 2 million pounds of breaded chicken products WASHINGTON (WFLA) — Tyson Foods Inc. is recalling about 2,485,374 pounds of ready-to-eat breaded chicken products because of misbranding and undeclared allergens. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the products being recalled could contain the known allergen milk, which is not on the product label. The products under recall are bulk cases of breaded chicken items that were produced and packaged on various dates from August 2016 to January 2017. The USDA says they...