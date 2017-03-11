WVBE giving more discretion to counties when it comes to bringing outside foods to school

The West Virginia Board of Education decided to lift a ban that prevented sweets from being brought in for classroom celebrations. More say in this decision making process is now being given to the individual counties.

Right now birthday celebrations in Angela Burkhart’s second grade Belle Elementary Class consist of a paper gift bag. Students are given happy birthday bags with things like noisemakers and bookmarks.

"And then an eraser and a pencil. I also give them a one night no homework certificate," added Burkhart.

It’s because under the guidance memo that was lifted, sweets were not allowed. Now the state is giving the discretion to individual county superintendents to work with their staffs to make rules for classroom celebrations. Burkhart would like to see some sweets allowed so she could teach her students moderation.

"By completely banning something we are putting them at risk of not knowing how to moderate themselves so I think it’s important to teach them how to control themselves with that too," she said.

Part of the reason the board is making the change is because it says the old guidance exceeded minimum requirements for the USDA’s Healthy and Hunger Free Kids Act that says local districts can decide rules for outside foods. But some are asking why not shoot for more than the minimum.

"It's one of the few things that West Virginia has done well, why would we go backwards," said Dr. Jamie Jeffrey, director of Keys for Healthy Kids which is an obesity prevention campaign.

Her concern is that not all counties are properly equipped to set nutrition rules so she wishes the state hadn’t made the change. She’s also an advocate for food free parties in school just like Kimberly Earl whose son suffered an allergic reaction at a school party when he was younger.

"You don’t have to have food to have fun and the kids know that. The kids want to be able to go out and play and have a good time with their friends," she said.

The entire state's standards for school nutrition policy is currently being reviewed and revised. It will be open for comment following the board’s May meeting. It will be using guidelines from the USDA’s Healthy and Hunger Free Kids Act for any changes.