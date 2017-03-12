Northeast blizzard could dump 18 inches of snow on New York

All of the behind the scenes work is in full swing in Tornado, WV for the Tour de Coal. From the t-shirts to the signs to the maps and getting people registered there is a lot that goes into preparing for around 1,000 visitors on kayaks and canoes. "It is just like a carnival people smiling and happy," said volunteer Jim Goodwin, describing the view the the Tour de Coal. This is the 13th year for the event. The first year they had just a few dozen participants...
Changes in the weather means changes in the types of insects you may see, both inside and outside of your house.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has given West Virginia an extra $107-million for help in rebuilding flooded communities. The grant is being facilitated through the West Virginia Rise on the Road program. Anyone who can prove they owned a single family home or mobile home on June 23rd, 2016 can apply. A homeowner must also be able to prove the damage to their home occurred the flooding.
The remodel is expected to create an additional 15 jobs, increasing the total employment for the store to 110 associates.
You’ll get the chances to munch on some free tacos courtesy of Taco Bell on Tuesday.
The Defense Department says three U.S. soldiers who were fatally shot in Afghanistan were part of the 101st Airborne Division based at Fort Campbell.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
The Dress for Success River Cities hosted their 4th annual Power Walk, 5K Run, and Stiletto Stroll on Saturday, May 21, 2016 at Ritter Park in Huntington, WV. Here are some pictures from the event.
A 5-year-old boy died Monday after he was left in a day care van all day, authorities said.
Police say two fishermen have found the body of a 16-year-old Kentucky girl who was reported missing in April.
The identity of the man killed in the accident on U.S. Route 119 near Old Logan Road yesterday has been released.
The Boone County Sheriff's Office arrested a Logan County man as part of a case of Child Abuse Causing Bodily Injury.
A 5-year-old girl is recovering at her home after being bitten by a black widow spider.
The West Virginia State Board of Education has voted to deny consolidation in the Nicholas County case.
