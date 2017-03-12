Law Enforcement Seek Public's Help in Kanawha County Burglary - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Law Enforcement Seek Public's Help in Kanawha County Burglary

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help in a burglary that involves the Lincoln P.S.D.

During the early morning of last Tuesday, a man stole approximately $2,000 worth of equipment from Lincoln P.S.D. at 210 Little Coal River Road in Alum Creek between the hours of 4:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m.

If you have any information, you are urged to call the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Deputies seize meth-laced lollipops worth $1 million

    Deputies seize meth-laced lollipops worth $1 million

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 6:42 PM EDT2017-06-13 22:42:21 GMT
    HOUSTON (WCMH) – Deputies in Texas seized meth-laced lollipops worth $1 million during a drug bust Monday. Deputies were originally called to a Harris County home Monday on a report of a burglary. Two people were found leaving a home with the drug-laced lollipops, KPRC reported. Deputies said there were so many of the lollipops in the suspects’ car, they couldn’t even close the door. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, more than 600 po...
    HOUSTON (WCMH) – Deputies in Texas seized meth-laced lollipops worth $1 million during a drug bust Monday. Deputies were originally called to a Harris County home Monday on a report of a burglary. Two people were found leaving a home with the drug-laced lollipops, KPRC reported. Deputies said there were so many of the lollipops in the suspects’ car, they couldn’t even close the door. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, more than 600 po...

  • Logan County Man Arrested after Admitting to Slamming Toddler's Head into Wall

    Logan County Man Arrested after Admitting to Slamming Toddler's Head into Wall

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 4:59 PM EDT2017-06-13 20:59:37 GMT

    The Boone County Sheriff's Office arrested a Logan County man as part of a case of Child Abuse Causing Bodily Injury.

    The Boone County Sheriff's Office arrested a Logan County man as part of a case of Child Abuse Causing Bodily Injury.

  • Woman arrested after infant ingests, overdoses on meth

    Woman arrested after infant ingests, overdoses on meth

    A Kentucky woman faces charges after police say her 8-month-old child overdosed on methamphetamine.

    A Kentucky woman faces charges after police say her 8-month-old child overdosed on methamphetamine.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

  • List of events at the Rod Run & Doo Wop

    List of events at the Rod Run & Doo Wop

    Friday, October 7 2016 8:51 AM EDT2016-10-07 12:51:07 GMT

    Here's a list of all the events you can attend.

    Here's a list of all the events you can attend.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Dad accused of putting hot sauce in baby’s eyes, throwing fireworks at her

    Dad accused of putting hot sauce in baby’s eyes, throwing fireworks at her

    Monday, June 12 2017 9:40 PM EDT2017-06-13 01:40:43 GMT
    Shawn Foltz (WCMH)Shawn Foltz (WCMH)
    MOORHEAD, MN (WCMH) – A Minnesota man is accused of rubbing cayenne pepper and hot sauce in the eyes of his two-month-old daughter as well as keeping her from breathing until she turned blue. KVLY reported Shawn Michael Foltz, 31is charged with neglect of a child, malicious punishment of a child and two counts of third-degree assault. According to police, the two-month-old child was taken to the emergency room by her mother on May 31. Police said the baby girl had bruisin...
    MOORHEAD, MN (WCMH) – A Minnesota man is accused of rubbing cayenne pepper and hot sauce in the eyes of his two-month-old daughter as well as keeping her from breathing until she turned blue. KVLY reported Shawn Michael Foltz, 31is charged with neglect of a child, malicious punishment of a child and two counts of third-degree assault. According to police, the two-month-old child was taken to the emergency room by her mother on May 31. Police said the baby girl had bruisin...

  • Child found dead after being left in day care van

    Child found dead after being left in day care van

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 11:10 AM EDT2017-06-13 15:10:06 GMT

    A 5-year-old boy died Monday after he was left in a day care van all day, authorities said. 

    A 5-year-old boy died Monday after he was left in a day care van all day, authorities said. 

  • Fishermen find body of 16-year-old girl missing since April

    Fishermen find body of 16-year-old girl missing since April

    Police say two fishermen have found the body of a 16-year-old Kentucky girl who was reported missing in April.

    Police say two fishermen have found the body of a 16-year-old Kentucky girl who was reported missing in April.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.