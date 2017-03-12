Church has first Sunday service after fire destroys building

One local church community is figuring out how to move on since their church was destroyed in a fire in the first week of March 2017. March 12, 2017 was its first Sunday in more than 75 years without the original building.

It sounded like normal service with the piano being played. But for Carol Keeling who's gone to Green Valley Church of God for about 60 years and the rest of the congregation, it's not in its usual place.

"It's different, its not like we're going into our own building," said Keeling whose father was a former pastor at the church.

They met for their service in the gym of the Maranatha Fellowship Church down the street from their St. Albans building. A massive fire ripped through their own Kanawha County church late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Many congregation members were at home when the pastor called to tell them what was happening.

"It was like it was a dream I just could not imagine because there were prayer services there just several hours earlier," said Keeling.

"My wife woke me up and I'm still numb. When we got to the church and it was still on fire, it's just hard to believe after all these years you know it's gone," said James Cline who's gone to the church for about 70 years.

All that remains of the church is a pile of charred rubble with some of the structure still standing.

The pastor says they lost pretty much everything but they say so much of what makes up the church is the people that go to it and they are all still together.

"We are heartbroken from losing our church but we lost the building we did not lose the church because we the people are the church and we will go on," said Keeling.

While they're not going on with the same seats or same Bibles, thanks to the Maranatha Church they have a spot to be together with the same company.

"It's a godsend it really is and I don't know if we'll ever be able to thank them enough for allowing this to happen," said Cline.

For now it's a helping hand as the they remain hopeful the church will become stronger than it was before the blaze.

No one was hurt in that fire. At this point the church is still not sure whether or not they will rebuild.