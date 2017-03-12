Update: Man Arrested in Fatal Elkview Crash

UPDATE: 6/1/2017 @ 3:05 p.m.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A man has been arrested for driving under the influence in an accident that killed an Elkview man on Frame Road back on March 12th.

According to a criminal complaint, Kevin Staats, 54, of South Charleston has been arrested after he crossed the center line and struck a cavalier, driven by James Kidd, who was killed in the crash.

Staats was too impaired to operate a motor vehicle safely according to a complaint, and had a BAC of above 0.08% at the time of the crash.

Staats was also injured in the crash.

UPDATE: 3/13/2017 11:46 p.m.

The victim from yesterday's fatal vehicle accident in Kanawha County has been identified.

According a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, James Kidd, 46, of Elkview, was killed during the crash.

A preliminary report indicates Kidd's vehicle was struck when a vehicle driven by Kevin Statts drifted across the center line.

Statts, 54, of South Charleston, was also injured in the crash. Updates regarding his condition is not available at this time.

The accident is still under investigate while crews attempt to reconstruct the scene of the crash.

ORIGINAL:

One person has been killed after a car crash in Kanawha County.

The crash was reported on the 4700 block of Frame Road just after 9 p.m. Sunday.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash. One car wrecked and landed on its side, where a heavy entrapment occurred.

One person has been killed in the crash, and another injury has been reported.

Pinch Volunteer Fire, Frame Volunteer Fire, and the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office are at the scene.

We have a crew headed to the scene. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.