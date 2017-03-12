Suspect Identified Following Shooting in Gallia County

UPDATE: 3/13/2017 2:40 p.m.

Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin has confirmed the identity of the suspect involved in the shooting that occurred yesterday.

Roger W. Waugh, 55, of Patriot,OH, was arrested following a shooting that occurred near the 1100 block of Clay Lick Road in Harrison Township.

Investigators believe the incident began as the result of a dispute between Waugh and a landlord.

The event remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Department and Ohio B.C.I.

The victim of the shooting has since been released from the hospital.

Waugh is currently being charged with Felonious Assault.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information on this ongoing investigation.

ORIGINAL:

One person is in custody after a shooting in Gallia County Ohio Sunday.

According to a press release from the Gallia County Sheriff's Department, one person is in custody in connection to a shooting in the Gallipolis area.

The shooting occurred Sunday in the 1100 block of Clay Lick Road in Harrison Township.

“At this time we know that one individual has been shot and one suspect is in custody,” commented Sheriff Matt Champlin.

That suspect in custody's name is Ryan Donahue.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.