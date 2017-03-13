Suspect Arrested After Shooting Friend in Back in Sissonville

UPDATE: 3/13/2017 2:13 p.m.

The suspect involved in the shooting in Sissonville this morning has been identified.

According to the criminal complaint, Ashlee Dresbach, 25, of Lancaster, OH was arrested Monday morning for malicious wounding after shooting her friend in the back with a shotgun.

Deputies with the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office responded to an emergency call that a shooting had occurred at a residence in the Morecott Drive area of Sissonville.

Upon arrival, deputies detained two males and two females at the scene. One female had already been transported by KCEAA due to a gunshot wound.

Dresbach told police that she was visiting a friend, Ashley Loudermilt, when Loudermilt became physically aggressive.

Dresbach says that she believed Loudermilt was attempting to steal her debit card when a physical altercation broke out between them.

Reports say that Loudermilt was asked to leave, before she returned earlier in the morning and was subsequently shot by a newly-awakened Dresbach.

Loudermilt was transported to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition.

Ashlee Dresbach was arraigned in Kanawha County Magistrate Court earlier today and has been charged with Malicious Wounding.

She is being held on $25,000 bond.

UPDATE: 3/13/2017 5:52 a.m.

Four people have been detained after a woman is shot in the rear end in Sissonville.

The 9-1-1 call came around 4:25 this morning.

Deputies tell our photographer at the scene that a female victim has been taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the rear end with a 4-10 shotgun.

4 people inside the home were detained.

ORIGINAL:

Police are responding to a shooting in Sissonville.

Metro 911 dispatchers confirm one victim has been shot, but has no details in their condition.

