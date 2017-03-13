West Virginia lawmakers weigh tank registration repeal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia lawmakers are weighing whether to stop requiring state registration of nearly 27,000 storage tanks that can hold up to 210 barrels of brine water and crude oil produced in drilling for oil and natural gas.

At a House hearing Monday, a dozen oil and gas producers say their tanks contain harmless organic materials far from water system intakes, unlike the massive 2014 spill from a chemical tank that shut down the Charleston area's water supply for nine days. They say that they already comply with other similar regulations.

A dozen environmentalists and other advocates say the regulation costs only $20 to $40 in one-time fees and requires companies publicly post notices with emergency contact information. They say drilling wastewater contains drinking-water pollutants and leaks could also taint wells.

