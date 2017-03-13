2 Suspects Apprehended After High Speed Chase Through Kanawha County

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV - Deputies with the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department tell 13 News that a high speed pursuit ended following a chase that ended near a school bus garage this morning around 10 a.m.

They say that a male driver and female passenger in their late 20s and early 30s were found in a stolen Ford Fusion in the Cross Lanes area.

Upon fleeing from police, the two stolen vehicle suspects drove towards South Charleston.

An elderly man driving a Mercedes was struck by the suspects. He is said to have sustained minor injuries.

A deputy struck the suspects' vehicle near the Kanawha County School Bus Garage on Kanawha Blvd. He also sustained minor injuries.

Both suspects were transported to Thomas Memorial Hospital following the collision.

They received non-life threatening injuries and are expected to be charged following release from the medical facility.

The identities of the two suspects have not been released at this time.

Officers say syringes were found in the vehicle.

Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, Kanawha County EMS, and South Charleston Fire Department responded to the scene of the collision.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.