Reward Offered to Find Person who Shot Bald Eagle in WV

A bald eagle is found shot in Greenbrier County on Saturday, March 11, 2017, now a reward is being offered for information on who fired the bullet that injured the bird.  The eagle was found off of McClung Road in the Second Creek area near Pickaway, WV.  

On Saturday, an officer with the West Virginia Natural Resources Police received a call about an injured bald in Greenbrier County.  When they found the bird they discovered it had a badly injured wing.  It was taken to the Three Rivers Avian Center for treatment.  After looking at X-rays, Dr. Bill Streit was able to determine that a high powered rifle was used.  The gunshot completely destroyed the elbow in the left wing.

According to officials with the avian center, there was no way to save the bird and it had to be euthanized.  This was a male bald eagle, and naturalists said the death of the bird means his nest will fail.  The nest is believed to be in the area.

The Three Rivers Avian Center announced that it is offering a reward for information leading the arrest and conviction of the person who shot the eagle.  The original reward was $500, but that is now $1,000 after a person called and pledged to match the reward offered.  Tips can be called in to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Police at 304-256-6947.

Anonymous tips can also be left with CrimeStoppers.  There may be a separate reward for those tips which can be left at 304-255-STOP (7867).  It is also possible to leave information on your computer, phone or mobile device by using the P3 Tips App.

