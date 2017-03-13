Man Arrested, Confessed to Sexual Assault at Police Job Interview

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV - A Nitro man was arrested for sexual assault after police say he confessed during an pre-employment interview.

The South Charleston Police Department were interviewing Tyler Price, 21, of Nitro, after he told officers that he assaulted a woman following a night of heavy drinking in South Charleston.

Price confessed to officers that he took advantage of the woman while she was incapacitated and video taped the ordeal on his phone.

The woman was later interviewed by officers who confirmed that she did not consent to sexual relations with Price, nor did she recall having sex with Price or any video having been recorded.

She also told police that Price had called her on the evening of his confession to police, and told her about the video and sexual assault.

The woman tells police that Price worked at the gym she attends and never mentioned the assault to her before his confession to police.