Go ahead and snooze: It’s National Napping Day!

The West Virginia Division of Tourism launched its #AlmostHeaven campaign one week ago, and the campaign has reached five million people across Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
All of the behind the scenes work is in full swing in Tornado, WV for the Tour de Coal. From the t-shirts to the signs to the maps and getting people registered there is a lot that goes into preparing for around 1,000 visitors on kayaks and canoes. "It is just like a carnival people smiling and happy," said volunteer Jim Goodwin, describing the view the the Tour de Coal. This is the 13th year for the event. The first year they had just a few dozen participants...
Changes in the weather means changes in the types of insects you may see, both inside and outside of your house.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
The Dress for Success River Cities hosted their 4th annual Power Walk, 5K Run, and Stiletto Stroll on Saturday, May 21, 2016 at Ritter Park in Huntington, WV. Here are some pictures from the event.
A miner from Raleigh County died after an incident at a mine in Boone County, West Virginia last night.
The Boone County Sheriff's Office arrested a Logan County man as part of a case of Child Abuse Causing Bodily Injury.
The identity of the man killed in the accident on U.S. Route 119 near Old Logan Road yesterday has been released.
Police say two fishermen have found the body of a 16-year-old Kentucky girl who was reported missing in April.
A 5-year-old boy died Monday after he was left in a day care van all day, authorities said.
Kentucky State Police have arrested four Kentucky National Guard Soldiers following the investigation of a sexual assault.
A 70-year-old man who said he robbed a bank so he could get away from his wife blamed his actions on depression.
