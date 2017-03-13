One Man Wanted After Quincy Stabbing - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

One Man Wanted After Quincy Stabbing

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect
QUINCY, WV -

One person is wanted by law enforcement after a stabbing in Quincy.

According to a press release, a fight occurred at the Walmart parking lot in Quincy Saturday.

During what began as a fist-fight, 21-year-old Jimmy Keith, of Pond Gap, yielded a knife and cut the victim,  Andrew Stevens.

Stevens received injuries to his left hand as a result of Keith yielding that knife.

Keith is wanted by police on charges of malicious wounding.

If you have seen him, please contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • High Water Reported in Eastern Kentucky

    High Water Reported in Eastern Kentucky

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 5:23 PM EDT2017-06-14 21:23:16 GMT
    MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - High water has been reported in eastern Kentucky Wednesday evening. Magoffin County, KY 911 dispatchers confirm that heavy rainfall has led to flooding in the county, particularly south of Salyersville. In particular, Highway 7 in the Mason area of Magoffin County is closed between Highway 7-867 and Highway 7-1090. Oakley Creek on Highway 1471 has also been reported to have high water this afternoon.
    MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - High water has been reported in eastern Kentucky Wednesday evening. Magoffin County, KY 911 dispatchers confirm that heavy rainfall has led to flooding in the county, particularly south of Salyersville. In particular, Highway 7 in the Mason area of Magoffin County is closed between Highway 7-867 and Highway 7-1090. Oakley Creek on Highway 1471 has also been reported to have high water this afternoon.

  • Raleigh County Miner Dies at Mine in Boone County

    Raleigh County Miner Dies at Mine in Boone County

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 12:13 PM EDT2017-06-14 16:13:26 GMT

    A miner from Raleigh County died after an incident at a mine in Boone County, West Virginia last night.

    A miner from Raleigh County died after an incident at a mine in Boone County, West Virginia last night.

  • 3 Fire Departments Respond to Kenova Church Fire

    3 Fire Departments Respond to Kenova Church Fire

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 11:35 AM EDT2017-06-14 15:35:20 GMT

    Three local fire departments responded to a Church Fire in Kenova, West Virginia this morning.

    Three local fire departments responded to a Church Fire in Kenova, West Virginia this morning.

    •   

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Man Charged with Breaking and Entering Pharmacy, Sought by Deputies

    Man Charged with Breaking and Entering Pharmacy, Sought by Deputies

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 6:00 PM EDT2017-06-14 22:00:25 GMT
    Kanawha County Sheriff's OfficeKanawha County Sheriff's Office
    SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) - A man has been charged with the breaking and entering of a pharmacy and deputies could use your help finding him. At just after midnight, Friday, June 2nd, deputies were made aware of multiple alarms going off inside the Rite Aid in Sissonville, WV.   Deputies with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched.  As one deputy approached the front door, she saw a white male inside.   That man fled out the rear door o...
    SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) - A man has been charged with the breaking and entering of a pharmacy and deputies could use your help finding him. At just after midnight, Friday, June 2nd, deputies were made aware of multiple alarms going off inside the Rite Aid in Sissonville, WV.   Deputies with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched.  As one deputy approached the front door, she saw a white male inside.   That man fled out the rear door o...

  • House, Senate officials say no threat to Capitol

    House, Senate officials say no threat to Capitol

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 5:33 PM EDT2017-06-14 21:33:19 GMT

    Stay with 13 News for the latest on this developing story.

    Stay with 13 News for the latest on this developing story.

  • 4 Kentucky National Guard Soldiers Arrested for Sexual Assaults

    4 Kentucky National Guard Soldiers Arrested for Sexual Assaults

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 4:10 PM EDT2017-06-14 20:10:48 GMT

    Kentucky State Police have arrested four Kentucky National Guard Soldiers following the investigation of a sexual assault.

    Kentucky State Police have arrested four Kentucky National Guard Soldiers following the investigation of a sexual assault.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

  • List of events at the Rod Run & Doo Wop

    List of events at the Rod Run & Doo Wop

    Friday, October 7 2016 8:51 AM EDT2016-10-07 12:51:07 GMT

    Here's a list of all the events you can attend.

    Here's a list of all the events you can attend.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.