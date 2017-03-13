One Man Wanted After Quincy Stabbing

High Water Reported in Eastern Kentucky High Water Reported in Eastern Kentucky MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - High water has been reported in eastern Kentucky Wednesday evening. Magoffin County, KY 911 dispatchers confirm that heavy rainfall has led to flooding in the county, particularly south of Salyersville. In particular, Highway 7 in the Mason area of Magoffin County is closed between Highway 7-867 and Highway 7-1090. Oakley Creek on Highway 1471 has also been reported to have high water this afternoon. MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - High water has been reported in eastern Kentucky Wednesday evening. Magoffin County, KY 911 dispatchers confirm that heavy rainfall has led to flooding in the county, particularly south of Salyersville. In particular, Highway 7 in the Mason area of Magoffin County is closed between Highway 7-867 and Highway 7-1090. Oakley Creek on Highway 1471 has also been reported to have high water this afternoon.

Residential building catches fire in Institute Residential building catches fire in Institute INSTITUTE, WV - Dispatchers tell 13 News that a residential building caught fire in Institute this evening. The fire broke out near the 1400 block of 1st Avenue South near Route 25. Nitro, Cross Lanes, St. Albans, and Institute Fire Departments are on the scene, along with the Nitro Police Department and Kanawha County EMS. No injuries have been reported at this time. The fire was reported at 11:35 p.m. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information. INSTITUTE, WV - Dispatchers tell 13 News that a residential building caught fire in Institute this evening. The fire broke out near the 1400 block of 1st Avenue South near Route 25. Nitro, Cross Lanes, St. Albans, and Institute Fire Departments are on the scene, along with the Nitro Police Department and Kanawha County EMS. No injuries have been reported at this time. The fire was reported at 11:35 p.m. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.

Structure Fire Reported in South Charleston Structure Fire Reported in South Charleston © MGN Online SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV - A structure fire has been reported in the South Charleston area this evening. The fire was reported on Colonial Park Drive at 10:26 p.m. No injuries have been confirmed at this time. The South Charleston Police Department, South Charleston and Dunbar Fire Departments, and Kanawha County EMS are on the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information. SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV - A structure fire has been reported in the South Charleston area this evening. The fire was reported on Colonial Park Drive at 10:26 p.m. No injuries have been confirmed at this time. The South Charleston Police Department, South Charleston and Dunbar Fire Departments, and Kanawha County EMS are on the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.

3 Injured, One Flown in Roane County ATV Crash 3 Injured, One Flown in Roane County ATV Crash Newton Volunteer Fire Department ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Three people have been injured in an ATV crash in Roane County. According to a release, the incident occurred Sunday just before 6 p.m. on the 1000 block of Grannies Creek Road. One person was critically injured, while two others received less serious injuries. The critically injured patient was flown vehicle Air Evac helicopter. It is not known what caused the ATV crash at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it. ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Three people have been injured in an ATV crash in Roane County. According to a release, the incident occurred Sunday just before 6 p.m. on the 1000 block of Grannies Creek Road. One person was critically injured, while two others received less serious injuries. The critically injured patient was flown vehicle Air Evac helicopter. It is not known what caused the ATV crash at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.