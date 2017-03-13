Ohio State Legislator Out of Jail; Faces OVI, Gun Counts - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Ohio State Legislator Out of Jail; Faces OVI, Gun Counts

Posted: Updated:

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) - A state lawmaker facing a felony firearms charge in southwestern Ohio has been released under $2,500 bond.

Republican Rep. Wes Retherford, of Hamilton, is charged with driving under the influence and improper handling of a firearm in a vehicle.

The Butler County sheriff says Retherford was arrested early Sunday after police responded to a report of a man passed out behind the wheel at a McDonald's restaurant drive-thru. The sheriff's office says a loaded handgun was found on a vehicle seat.

Retherford's attorney said Monday that he was no threat to flee, had substantial ties to the community, and no criminal record that he knew of. Retherford kept his head down while appearing via video at the hearing.

He just began his third two-year term at the Statehouse.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

