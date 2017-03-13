Police say Catlettsburg City Councilman part of drug ring investigation

With a heroin epidemic facing many of our communities you don't hear as much about the just as deadly crystal meth.

But it's back.

Police say an Eastern Kentucky city councilman may be at the center of a crystal meth drug ring, with some heroin thrown in for bad measure.

Catlettsburg, Kentucky police chief Cameron Logan's force made what they say are initial arrests Saturday, at a nearby home owned by Richard Brown.

The City councilman who goes by Andy Brown, along with Tammy and Stephen A. Salyers, faces drug charges including trafficking crystal meth within 1000 feet of a school.

Chief Logan told 13 News, "We had been gathering some intel before he was elected. We made three buys at Andy's home and we made other buys. We're going to go get them in the next few weeks."

The chief said this is a drug ring and not just about meth.

He said heroin was involved, marijuana, a crack cocaine pipe confiscated.

Andy Brown is the former manager of his family owned IGA store.

Police say the younger Brown's family helped in the investigation.

Store customers were surprised at brown's arrest but not at local drug crime

Customer Russell Bryan told us, "It really shocked me. It's something you would never think would happen. You might think the town is too small for something like this, but none of them are."

Catlettsburg mayor Randall Peterman told 13 News he's looking into state law regarding the first term councilman's future status.

Unless, the mayor says - the elected official resigns from office.

We worked to get a comment from Andy Brown, who is free on bond.

But there were no trespassing and beware of dog signs at the home he owns, and the city clerk said Councilman Brown never submitted a phone number