Police say Catlettsburg City Councilman part of drug ring inves - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Police say Catlettsburg City Councilman part of drug ring investigation

Posted: Updated:

With a heroin epidemic facing many of our communities you don't hear as much about the just as deadly crystal meth. 

But it's back.

Police say an Eastern Kentucky city councilman may be at the center of a crystal meth drug ring, with some heroin thrown in for bad measure.

Catlettsburg, Kentucky police chief Cameron Logan's force made what they say are initial arrests Saturday, at a nearby home owned by Richard Brown.

The City councilman who goes by Andy Brown, along with Tammy and Stephen A. Salyers, faces drug charges including trafficking crystal meth within 1000 feet of a school.

Chief Logan told 13 News, "We had been gathering some intel before he was elected. We made three buys at Andy's home and we made other buys.  We're going to go get them in the next few weeks."

The chief said this is a drug ring and not just about meth.

He said heroin was involved, marijuana, a crack cocaine pipe confiscated.

Andy Brown is the former manager of his family owned IGA store.

Police say the younger Brown's family helped in the investigation.

Store customers were surprised at brown's arrest but not at local drug crime

Customer Russell Bryan told us, "It really shocked me. It's something you would never think would happen.  You might think the town is too small for something like this, but none of them are."

Catlettsburg mayor Randall Peterman told 13 News he's looking into state law regarding the first term councilman's future status.

Unless, the mayor says - the elected official resigns from office.

We worked to get a comment from Andy Brown, who is free on bond.

But there were no trespassing and beware of dog signs at the home he owns, and the city clerk said Councilman Brown never submitted a phone number

  • GovernmentMore>>

  • House, Senate officials say no threat to Capitol

    House, Senate officials say no threat to Capitol

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 5:33 PM EDT2017-06-14 21:33:19 GMT

    Stay with 13 News for the latest on this developing story.

    Stay with 13 News for the latest on this developing story.

  • Sanders says man ID'd as shooter was on campaign

    Sanders says man ID'd as shooter was on campaign

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 12:36 PM EDT2017-06-14 16:36:14 GMT

    Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders says the man authorities identified as opening fire on the Republican congressional baseball practice had apparently volunteered on his presidential campaign.

    Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders says the man authorities identified as opening fire on the Republican congressional baseball practice had apparently volunteered on his presidential campaign.

  • The Latest: Trump pleased with Sessions testimony

    The Latest: Trump pleased with Sessions testimony

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 11:13 AM EDT2017-06-14 15:13:49 GMT
    The top Democrat on the House Intelligence committee says Congress would not sit still if President Donald Trump fired the special counsel leading the investigation into Russian interference in the U.S. election.
    The top Democrat on the House Intelligence committee says Congress would not sit still if President Donald Trump fired the special counsel leading the investigation into Russian interference in the U.S. election.
    •   

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • UPDATE: Kentucky Police Make Arrest in Attempted Bank Robbery in Boyd County

    UPDATE: Kentucky Police Make Arrest in Attempted Bank Robbery in Boyd County

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 9:38 PM EDT2017-06-15 01:38:32 GMT

    BOYD COUNTY, KY - The Kentucky State Police are investigating an attempted robbery that occurred this evening. An officer with the KSP tells 13 News that the attempted robbery happened at the 1st National Bank on U.S. Route 60 in Rush, KY. According to police, the lobby closed as a suspect attempted to enter the building. There's no information as to whether any arrests have been made. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing investigation.

    BOYD COUNTY, KY - The Kentucky State Police are investigating an attempted robbery that occurred this evening. An officer with the KSP tells 13 News that the attempted robbery happened at the 1st National Bank on U.S. Route 60 in Rush, KY. According to police, the lobby closed as a suspect attempted to enter the building. There's no information as to whether any arrests have been made. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing investigation.

  • Man Charged with Breaking and Entering Pharmacy, Sought by Deputies

    Man Charged with Breaking and Entering Pharmacy, Sought by Deputies

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 6:00 PM EDT2017-06-14 22:00:25 GMT
    Kanawha County Sheriff's OfficeKanawha County Sheriff's Office
    SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) - A man has been charged with the breaking and entering of a pharmacy and deputies could use your help finding him. At just after midnight, Friday, June 2nd, deputies were made aware of multiple alarms going off inside the Rite Aid in Sissonville, WV.   Deputies with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched.  As one deputy approached the front door, she saw a white male inside.   That man fled out the rear door o...
    SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) - A man has been charged with the breaking and entering of a pharmacy and deputies could use your help finding him. At just after midnight, Friday, June 2nd, deputies were made aware of multiple alarms going off inside the Rite Aid in Sissonville, WV.   Deputies with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched.  As one deputy approached the front door, she saw a white male inside.   That man fled out the rear door o...

  • House, Senate officials say no threat to Capitol

    House, Senate officials say no threat to Capitol

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 5:33 PM EDT2017-06-14 21:33:19 GMT

    Stay with 13 News for the latest on this developing story.

    Stay with 13 News for the latest on this developing story.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

  • List of events at the Rod Run & Doo Wop

    List of events at the Rod Run & Doo Wop

    Friday, October 7 2016 8:51 AM EDT2016-10-07 12:51:07 GMT

    Here's a list of all the events you can attend.

    Here's a list of all the events you can attend.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Myrtle Beach swimming advisory issued

    Myrtle Beach swimming advisory issued

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 8:34 PM EDT2017-06-15 00:34:16 GMT
    COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) - A section of Surfside Beach has been placed under a temporary swimming advisory, the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported today. “The area affected is at 16th Avenue North in Surfside Beach,” said Sean Torrens of DHEC’s Pee Dee Environmental Affairs office in Myrtle Beach. “Routine sampling yielded a 645 CFU/100ml at WAC-030.” According to Torrens, temporary advisory signs are placed at the location...
    COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) - A section of Surfside Beach has been placed under a temporary swimming advisory, the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported today. “The area affected is at 16th Avenue North in Surfside Beach,” said Sean Torrens of DHEC’s Pee Dee Environmental Affairs office in Myrtle Beach. “Routine sampling yielded a 645 CFU/100ml at WAC-030.” According to Torrens, temporary advisory signs are placed at the location...

  • Raleigh County Miner Dies at Mine in Boone County

    Raleigh County Miner Dies at Mine in Boone County

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 12:13 PM EDT2017-06-14 16:13:26 GMT

    A miner from Raleigh County died after an incident at a mine in Boone County, West Virginia last night.

    A miner from Raleigh County died after an incident at a mine in Boone County, West Virginia last night.

  • Charleston man assaults father, threatens K9

    Charleston man assaults father, threatens K9

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 3:53 PM EDT2017-06-14 19:53:01 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV - The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office arrested a man after he allegedly punched his father in the face, stole a vehicle, and fled from police. According to a release, Zachary Steele, 21, of George's Creek, punched his father several at a residence before fleeing the scene in his parents' stolen vehicle. Steele reportedly called his father and told him that he could, "find the car in pieces" in the Dry Branch Drive area, and also made several threats to harm ...
    CHARLESTON, WV - The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office arrested a man after he allegedly punched his father in the face, stole a vehicle, and fled from police. According to a release, Zachary Steele, 21, of George's Creek, punched his father several at a residence before fleeing the scene in his parents' stolen vehicle. Steele reportedly called his father and told him that he could, "find the car in pieces" in the Dry Branch Drive area, and also made several threats to harm ...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.