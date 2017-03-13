Police say Catlettsburg City Councilman part of drug ring investigation

Stay with 13 News for the latest on this developing story.
Stay with 13 News for the latest on this developing story.
Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders says the man authorities identified as opening fire on the Republican congressional baseball practice had apparently volunteered on his presidential campaign.
Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders says the man authorities identified as opening fire on the Republican congressional baseball practice had apparently volunteered on his presidential campaign.
Happy birthday, President Donald Trump!
Happy birthday, President Donald Trump!
West Virginia's Senate has voted to fund "essential" personnel and services while protecting the benefits of other state workers facing furloughs if the new fiscal year starts July 1 with no budget adopted.
West Virginia's Senate has voted to fund "essential" personnel and services while protecting the benefits of other state workers facing furloughs if the new fiscal year starts July 1 with no budget adopted.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says that North Korea has released Otto Warmbier, an American serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says that North Korea has released Otto Warmbier, an American serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts.
West Virginia lawmakers are trying to agree on tax and budget bills for the 16th day of a special session costing the state about $500,000 so far.
West Virginia lawmakers are trying to agree on tax and budget bills for the 16th day of a special session costing the state about $500,000 so far.
BOYD COUNTY, KY - The Kentucky State Police are investigating an attempted robbery that occurred this evening. An officer with the KSP tells 13 News that the attempted robbery happened at the 1st National Bank on U.S. Route 60 in Rush, KY. According to police, the lobby closed as a suspect attempted to enter the building. There's no information as to whether any arrests have been made. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing investigation.
BOYD COUNTY, KY - The Kentucky State Police are investigating an attempted robbery that occurred this evening. An officer with the KSP tells 13 News that the attempted robbery happened at the 1st National Bank on U.S. Route 60 in Rush, KY. According to police, the lobby closed as a suspect attempted to enter the building. There's no information as to whether any arrests have been made. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing investigation.
Stay with 13 News for the latest on this developing story.
Stay with 13 News for the latest on this developing story.
Kentucky State Police have arrested four Kentucky National Guard Soldiers following the investigation of a sexual assault.
Kentucky State Police have arrested four Kentucky National Guard Soldiers following the investigation of a sexual assault.
Multiple people have been injured in a shooting in San Francisco Wednesday morning.
A UPS spokesman says four people were injured in a shooting at a package delivery facility in San Francisco and that the shooter was an employee.
The head of the Michigan health department was charged Wednesday with involuntary manslaughter, the highest-ranking member of Gov. Rick Snyder's administration to be snagged in a criminal investigation of Flint's lead-contaminated water.
The head of the Michigan health department was charged Wednesday with involuntary manslaughter, the highest-ranking member of Gov. Rick Snyder's administration to be snagged in a criminal investigation of Flint's lead-contaminated water.
The Boone County Sheriff's Office arrested a Logan County man as part of a case of Child Abuse Causing Bodily Injury.
The Boone County Sheriff's Office arrested a Logan County man as part of a case of Child Abuse Causing Bodily Injury.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
The Dress for Success River Cities hosted their 4th annual Power Walk, 5K Run, and Stiletto Stroll on Saturday, May 21, 2016 at Ritter Park in Huntington, WV. Here are some pictures from the event.
The Dress for Success River Cities hosted their 4th annual Power Walk, 5K Run, and Stiletto Stroll on Saturday, May 21, 2016 at Ritter Park in Huntington, WV. Here are some pictures from the event.
A miner from Raleigh County died after an incident at a mine in Boone County, West Virginia last night.
A miner from Raleigh County died after an incident at a mine in Boone County, West Virginia last night.
The Boone County Sheriff's Office arrested a Logan County man as part of a case of Child Abuse Causing Bodily Injury.
The Boone County Sheriff's Office arrested a Logan County man as part of a case of Child Abuse Causing Bodily Injury.
The identity of the man killed in the accident on U.S. Route 119 near Old Logan Road yesterday has been released.
The identity of the man killed in the accident on U.S. Route 119 near Old Logan Road yesterday has been released.
Police say two fishermen have found the body of a 16-year-old Kentucky girl who was reported missing in April.
Police say two fishermen have found the body of a 16-year-old Kentucky girl who was reported missing in April.
A 5-year-old boy died Monday after he was left in a day care van all day, authorities said.
A 5-year-old boy died Monday after he was left in a day care van all day, authorities said.
Kentucky State Police have arrested four Kentucky National Guard Soldiers following the investigation of a sexual assault.
Kentucky State Police have arrested four Kentucky National Guard Soldiers following the investigation of a sexual assault.