Some fear a proposed toll increase on West Virginia Turnpike could impact businesses

Some fear a proposed toll increase on West Virginia Turnpike could impact businesses

CHARLESTON, WV -

A plan to generate revenue for West Virginia could save state residents money but some are concerned it could cost businesses in the long run.

Governor Jim Justice offered alternatives to the state budget that he originally proposed during his state of the state address but his plan would still include doubling the price of tolls for out of state drivers on the West Virginia Turnpike.

Some people are concerned the move could hurt businesses along the busy road. 

"Income is limited and they might not have but enough to pay the tolls so that can't stop and make purchases somewhere," said Linda Lewis, traveling through the area from South Carolina. 

The governor proposed raising the tolls on the turnpike from $2 to $4 for out of state drivers. 

The proposal would allow anyone to buy an easy pass for $8 offering people who travel the road frequently the opportunity for significant savings.

