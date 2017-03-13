Republican Leaders Unveil West Virginia Budget

Republican leaders and the legislature are championing their budget proposals for West Virginia, saying the state cannot spend more than it takes in. The GOP budget is 4-billion dollars. That's 450 million less than the governor wants. Two-percent budget cuts across state agencies will continue, and the Republicans reject the Governors call for new sales and gas tax increases

"The individual elements of tax increase, solely tax increases - I have, we have very little if any interest in supporting just a simple tax increase," said State Sen. Mitch Carmichael, (R) Senate President.

Leaders warned that state heath and human services, and education may also get less money than in passed years.

"Spending should be, 'This is what I have to spend, and this is what I am going to prioritize to spend,within each of these agencies,'" said House Speaker Tim Armstead, (R) West Virginia.

Education leaders and some of their Democratic supporters are not happy about proposed budget reductions.

"And what you are actually going to see is less money spent on education, less money spent on roads, I mean we are going to stay in the stone-age with this budget,"said Del Andrew Robinson, (D) Kanawha

"It's devastating to public education, particularly when we suffered and 11-million dollar cut in December. And then to just add this on top of it is just going to continue yo hurt public education," said Dale. Lee. President, West Virginia Education Association.

The regular legislative session ends April 8th and Republican leaders promise they'll have a budget approved by then.

"Now that Republicans and the Governor both have budget proposals on the table, we'll see how much room they have to compromise and negotiation," said 13 News Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis.