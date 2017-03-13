4 People Freed from Vehicle After Being Trapped in Huntington Accident

Crews are working the scene of a vehicle accident in Huntington that entrapped four people.

Dispatchers say that the crash occurred on the 3900 block of Mount Union Road in the Huntington area.

One person has been transported to the hospital. In all, four people were entrapped in the vehicle, but three people were not harmed.

The roadway has since reopened.

State Police, Cabell County E.M.S. and Green Valley Fire responded to the scene.

