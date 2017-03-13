4 People Freed from Vehicle After Being Trapped in Huntington Ac - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

4 People Freed from Vehicle After Being Trapped in Huntington Accident

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

Crews are working the scene of a vehicle accident in Huntington that entrapped four people.

Dispatchers say that the crash occurred on the 3900 block of Mount Union Road in the Huntington area. 

One person has been transported to the hospital. In all, four people were entrapped in the vehicle, but three people were not harmed.

The roadway has since reopened.

State Police, Cabell County E.M.S. and Green Valley Fire responded to the scene.

We have a crew headed to the scene. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Ashland Man Found Dead After Motorcycle Crash in New York

    Ashland Man Found Dead After Motorcycle Crash in New York

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 10:55 PM EDT2017-06-15 02:55:19 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online
    THURMAN, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a Kentucky man reported missing while attending a popular motorcycle rally in upstate New York has been found dead after crashing his bike. State police say 69-year-old Robert “Mike” Vanderhoof, of Ashland, was last seen on June 7 at a campground near the village of Lake George in the southeastern Adirondacks, where he was volunteering at the annual Americade rally. Several agencies searched for him. Police say he was found dead...
    THURMAN, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a Kentucky man reported missing while attending a popular motorcycle rally in upstate New York has been found dead after crashing his bike. State police say 69-year-old Robert “Mike” Vanderhoof, of Ashland, was last seen on June 7 at a campground near the village of Lake George in the southeastern Adirondacks, where he was volunteering at the annual Americade rally. Several agencies searched for him. Police say he was found dead...

  • High Water Reported in Eastern Kentucky

    High Water Reported in Eastern Kentucky

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 5:23 PM EDT2017-06-14 21:23:16 GMT
    MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - High water has been reported in eastern Kentucky Wednesday evening. Magoffin County, KY 911 dispatchers confirm that heavy rainfall has led to flooding in the county, particularly south of Salyersville. In particular, Highway 7 in the Mason area of Magoffin County is closed between Highway 7-867 and Highway 7-1090. Oakley Creek on Highway 1471 has also been reported to have high water this afternoon.
    MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - High water has been reported in eastern Kentucky Wednesday evening. Magoffin County, KY 911 dispatchers confirm that heavy rainfall has led to flooding in the county, particularly south of Salyersville. In particular, Highway 7 in the Mason area of Magoffin County is closed between Highway 7-867 and Highway 7-1090. Oakley Creek on Highway 1471 has also been reported to have high water this afternoon.

  • Raleigh County Miner Dies at Mine in Boone County

    Raleigh County Miner Dies at Mine in Boone County

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 12:13 PM EDT2017-06-14 16:13:26 GMT

    A miner from Raleigh County died after an incident at a mine in Boone County, West Virginia last night.

    A miner from Raleigh County died after an incident at a mine in Boone County, West Virginia last night.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

  • List of events at the Rod Run & Doo Wop

    List of events at the Rod Run & Doo Wop

    Friday, October 7 2016 8:51 AM EDT2016-10-07 12:51:07 GMT

    Here's a list of all the events you can attend.

    Here's a list of all the events you can attend.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Myrtle Beach swimming advisory issued

    Myrtle Beach swimming advisory issued

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 8:34 PM EDT2017-06-15 00:34:16 GMT
    COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) - A section of Surfside Beach has been placed under a temporary swimming advisory, the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported today. “The area affected is at 16th Avenue North in Surfside Beach,” said Sean Torrens of DHEC’s Pee Dee Environmental Affairs office in Myrtle Beach. “Routine sampling yielded a 645 CFU/100ml at WAC-030.” According to Torrens, temporary advisory signs are placed at the location...
    COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) - A section of Surfside Beach has been placed under a temporary swimming advisory, the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported today. “The area affected is at 16th Avenue North in Surfside Beach,” said Sean Torrens of DHEC’s Pee Dee Environmental Affairs office in Myrtle Beach. “Routine sampling yielded a 645 CFU/100ml at WAC-030.” According to Torrens, temporary advisory signs are placed at the location...

  • Raleigh County Miner Dies at Mine in Boone County

    Raleigh County Miner Dies at Mine in Boone County

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 12:13 PM EDT2017-06-14 16:13:26 GMT

    A miner from Raleigh County died after an incident at a mine in Boone County, West Virginia last night.

    A miner from Raleigh County died after an incident at a mine in Boone County, West Virginia last night.

  • Charleston man assaults father, threatens K9

    Charleston man assaults father, threatens K9

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 3:53 PM EDT2017-06-14 19:53:01 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV - The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office arrested a man after he allegedly punched his father in the face, stole a vehicle, and fled from police. According to a release, Zachary Steele, 21, of George's Creek, punched his father several at a residence before fleeing the scene in his parents' stolen vehicle. Steele reportedly called his father and told him that he could, "find the car in pieces" in the Dry Branch Drive area, and also made several threats to harm ...
    CHARLESTON, WV - The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office arrested a man after he allegedly punched his father in the face, stole a vehicle, and fled from police. According to a release, Zachary Steele, 21, of George's Creek, punched his father several at a residence before fleeing the scene in his parents' stolen vehicle. Steele reportedly called his father and told him that he could, "find the car in pieces" in the Dry Branch Drive area, and also made several threats to harm ...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.