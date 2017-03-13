Firefighters asking to consider cancer work-illness

CHARLESTON- Firefighters across the state risk their lives every day. But when their own lives are on the line, from diseases they develop at work, there's no one there to protect them.

It's a pair of Senate and House bills that firefighters say they've been fighting for 10 years running. The bills would allow certain diseases, like cancer, to be considered a work-related injury, opening up money to help pay for medical care.

Firefighters know they're entering a dangerous situation when responding to a call. But one danger that doesn't always meet the eye, cancer-causing air and particles firefighters breath in and absorb on their skin.

"We protect lives, we risk our lives throughout our career to save the public. And now we're asking the state to save us," Chief Virgil White explained.

The South Charleston fire chief says if a firefighter develops cancer from the job, they're left to pay for treatment with their own insurance or out of pocket. But Senate Bill 48 would allow the patient to instead file under worker's compensation to help pay medical bills.

"It's something we really hold true to our hearts, because it's just a matter of time before we have to let our members know that another brother's going to have cancer or another sister is going to have cancer," Tom Haluscak, of the Wheeling Fire Department added.

While the CDC says more than two-thirds of firefighters across the country develop cancer, Wheeling Fire Department has seen a particularly high number of cases.

"Actually right now we have 2 that are on the line that are fighting cancer as we speak. Unfortunately, over the last, it was 2 years ago, we lost one of our brothers to cancer" Haluscak said.

What makes matters worse, West Virginia is one of the last states in the area to pass this type of bill.

"Which makes West Virginia a donut hole, everybody around us has it. There's 42 states that have a cancer presumption. Again we're one of the last ones to do something that's right," Chief White told 13 News.

Chief White said fire departments are actively working to improve their firefighter's health and wellness, as well as upgrade safety gear, so fewer firefighters develop cancer in the first place.