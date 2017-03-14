Sen. Joe Manchin to participate in 4 town halls this week

More News More>>

South Carolina Man wins the lottery twice in 48 hours LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – Within a 48-hour time span a Little River man realized he had won the lottery, twice. South Carolina Lottery officials say the man realized he had a winning ticket Monday night when he checked his numbers. That ticket was worth $100,000. The next morning, he checked a separate Powerball ticket and discovered it too was worth $100,000. The Little River resident purchased both tickets at the Food Lion on Highway 9 in Longs for Saturday's $447 mill...

Myrtle Beach swimming advisory issued COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) - A section of Surfside Beach has been placed under a temporary swimming advisory, the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported today. "The area affected is at 16th Avenue North in Surfside Beach," said Sean Torrens of DHEC's Pee Dee Environmental Affairs office in Myrtle Beach. "Routine sampling yielded a 645 CFU/100ml at WAC-030." According to Torrens, temporary advisory signs are placed at the location...

5th grade teacher accused of having sexual relationship with a child SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff's Department arrested a current fifth-grade teacher at the Dorothy Nolan Elementary School after they say she had a sexual relationship with an underage child. Elizabeth Barthelmas, 48, of Wilton, is accused of having the relationship with the child, who was under the age of 13, in 2007 and 2008. The child had been a student in Barthelmas' classroom prior to the inappropriate relationship starting. Polic...

High Water Reported in Eastern Kentucky MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - High water has been reported in eastern Kentucky Wednesday evening. Magoffin County, KY 911 dispatchers confirm that heavy rainfall has led to flooding in the county, particularly south of Salyersville. In particular, Highway 7 in the Mason area of Magoffin County is closed between Highway 7-867 and Highway 7-1090. Oakley Creek on Highway 1471 has also been reported to have high water this afternoon.

Manchin and Capitol Announce Over $11 Million for WV Wildlife and Fish Restoration Washington D.C.(WOWK) – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) today announced more than $11.6 million in funding for the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources through the Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration program from the U.S. Department of Interior. "Everyone should be able to enjoy West Virginia's natural beauty," Senator Manchin said. "It is vital that we preserve the outdoors for the state's f...

13th Annual Tour de Coal set for this weekend All of the behind the scenes work is in full swing in Tornado, WV for the Tour de Coal. From the t-shirts to the signs to the maps and getting people registered there is a lot that goes into preparing for around 1,000 visitors on kayaks and canoes. "It is just like a carnival people smiling and happy," said volunteer Jim Goodwin, describing the view the the Tour de Coal. This is the 13th year for the event. The first year they had just a few dozen participants...

Dad accused of putting hot sauce in baby's eyes, throwing fireworks at her Shawn Foltz (WCMH) MOORHEAD, MN (WCMH) – A Minnesota man is accused of rubbing cayenne pepper and hot sauce in the eyes of his two-month-old daughter as well as keeping her from breathing until she turned blue. KVLY reported Shawn Michael Foltz, 31is charged with neglect of a child, malicious punishment of a child and two counts of third-degree assault. According to police, the two-month-old child was taken to the emergency room by her mother on May 31. Police said the baby girl had bruisin...