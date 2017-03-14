WV education official testifying in Washington - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

WV education official testifying in Washington

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's Community and Technical College System chancellor, Sarah Tucker, is testifying this week before a congressional subcommittee.
    
Tucker will appear before the U.S. Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies at a hearing on STEM education, or science, technology, engineering and math.
    
West Virginia's U.S. senators, Democrat Joe Manchin and Republican Shelley Moore Capito, both serve on the subcommittee. The Community and Technical College System said the senators reached out to Tucker to speak.
    
She is to appear at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

