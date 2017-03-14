Ohio coroner runs out of space, uses mobile morgue setup - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Ohio coroner runs out of space, uses mobile morgue setup

Posted: Updated:
http://www.newsnet5.com http://www.newsnet5.com

CANTON, Ohio (AP) - Another Ohio county has made use of a mobile cooling unit to store bodies because its morgue ran out of space, in part because of fatal drug overdoses.
    
WEWS-TV (http://bit.ly/2n4y9lT ) reports the Stark County coroner had to bring in a 20-foot cooling trailer over the weekend. Investigator Rick Walters says the office was at capacity with eight bodies, then got four more on Saturday and employed the trailer.
    
Such temporary morgue arrangements also have been used Ashtabula (ash-tuh-BYOO'-luh), Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) and Summit counties in northeast Ohio. The coroner in Dayton has said his office sought help from a local funeral home to store bodies amid an increase in overdose deaths.
    
A spokeswoman says the Ohio Department of Health has several cooling units that local agencies can request to use.
    
___
    
Information from: WEWS-TV, http://www.newsnet5.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Swimming Advisory Issued at Myrtle Beach

    Swimming Advisory Issued at Myrtle Beach

    Thursday, June 15 2017 11:03 AM EDT2017-06-15 15:03:05 GMT

    DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.

    DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.

  • South Carolina Man wins the lottery twice in 48 hours

    South Carolina Man wins the lottery twice in 48 hours

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-06-15 02:04:02 GMT
    LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – Within a 48-hour time span a Little River man realized he had won the lottery, twice. South Carolina Lottery officials say the man realized he had a winning ticket Monday night when he checked his numbers. That ticket was worth $100,000. The next morning, he checked a separate Powerball ticket and discovered it too was worth $100,000. The Little River resident purchased both tickets at the Food Lion on Highway 9 in Longs for Saturday’s $447 mill...
    LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – Within a 48-hour time span a Little River man realized he had won the lottery, twice. South Carolina Lottery officials say the man realized he had a winning ticket Monday night when he checked his numbers. That ticket was worth $100,000. The next morning, he checked a separate Powerball ticket and discovered it too was worth $100,000. The Little River resident purchased both tickets at the Food Lion on Highway 9 in Longs for Saturday’s $447 mill...

  • 5th grade teacher accused of having sexual relationship with a child

    5th grade teacher accused of having sexual relationship with a child

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 5:44 PM EDT2017-06-14 21:44:30 GMT
    SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department arrested a current fifth-grade teacher at the Dorothy Nolan Elementary School after they say she had a sexual relationship with an underage child. Elizabeth Barthelmas, 48, of Wilton, is accused of having the relationship with the child, who was under the age of 13, in 2007 and 2008. The child had been a student in Barthelmas’ classroom prior to the inappropriate relationship starting. Polic...
    SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department arrested a current fifth-grade teacher at the Dorothy Nolan Elementary School after they say she had a sexual relationship with an underage child. Elizabeth Barthelmas, 48, of Wilton, is accused of having the relationship with the child, who was under the age of 13, in 2007 and 2008. The child had been a student in Barthelmas’ classroom prior to the inappropriate relationship starting. Polic...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

  • List of events at the Rod Run & Doo Wop

    List of events at the Rod Run & Doo Wop

    Friday, October 7 2016 8:51 AM EDT2016-10-07 12:51:07 GMT

    Here's a list of all the events you can attend.

    Here's a list of all the events you can attend.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Swimming Advisory Issued at Myrtle Beach

    Swimming Advisory Issued at Myrtle Beach

    Thursday, June 15 2017 11:03 AM EDT2017-06-15 15:03:05 GMT

    DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.

    DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.

  • Panhandler turns down job offer, Honda dealership fires back

    Panhandler turns down job offer, Honda dealership fires back

    Thursday, June 15 2017 11:36 AM EDT2017-06-15 15:36:46 GMT

    Photos of the sign and the panhandler were shared on Facebook and went viral, generating a lot of support for how the dealership handled the situation.

    Photos of the sign and the panhandler were shared on Facebook and went viral, generating a lot of support for how the dealership handled the situation.

  • Sheriff: Pilot in blimp crash seriously burned

    Sheriff: Pilot in blimp crash seriously burned

    Thursday, June 15 2017 2:25 PM EDT2017-06-15 18:25:14 GMT

    The Latest on the crash of an advertising blimp at the U.S. Open

    The Latest on the crash of an advertising blimp at the U.S. Open

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.