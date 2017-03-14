Attempted Murder Suspect Arrested in Greenup County, KY

FLATWOODS, KY - The Flatwoods Police Department responded to the scene of an altercation resulting in a shooting Monday night, around 11:30 a.m.

Police say they received a call of two men fighting with possible gunshots being fired outside of a residence near the 2700 block of Reed St. in Flatwoods.

According to police, the victim was located and treated by Greenup County EMS.

Flatwoods Police then arrested Bryan Hutchinson following their investigation.

Hutchinson has been charged with attempted murder, and was transferred to the Greenup County Detention Center.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Flatwoods Police Department, Russell Police Department, Raceland Police Department, and Greenup County EMS responded to the scene of the incident.