St. Patrick's Day is the perfect time to make Leprechaun snot

Are you finding a lot of green slimy stuff around the house or in the classroom? If so, you either have a sick kid or a leprechaun. O\

"How do you know you have a sick leprechaun at your house? Well, you’ll find lots of green slimy stuff everywhere called leprechaun snot," said Jason Lindsey for Hooked on Science.

"My science helper, Madigan and I are going to show you how to make your own batch of leprechaun snot. All you need is some warm water, borax, and green food coloring. Mix it together, make sure the warm water is warm because that will help dissolve the borax and that is very important.

"Over here, what I have is some clear glue. I am going to pour this in there and we’ll create our leprechaun snot. Madigan, your sleeves pushed up, you ready to stick your hand inside here? You can, right now! Mix it all up for me.

"Kind of gross there! What’s happening, basically, the borax is linking together what Madigan?"

"Molecules!"

