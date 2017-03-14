Pinecones can help you stay ahead of the weather

You might turn to your local meteorologist for your forecast. How about a pinecone?

“Did you know a pinecone, like this one we have submerged in a beaker of water can actually help you predict the water? Basically, pinecones act as a natural hygrometer," said "Science Guy" Jason Lindsey.

"A hygrometer measures the amount of moisture in the air. My science helper, Ethan and I have placed a giant pinecone in some water. I am going to take it out now, and show you, what happened. Notice how the tip of this pinecone, all of the scales are closed. Why does it do that Ethan?

"Because it’s protecting the seeds."

"You are exactly right, pinecones contain seeds, which are basically transported by the wind. Pinecones open their scales to disperse the seeds, when the air is dry, and close their scales when the air is moist, which keeps the seeds dry on the inside. So, if it’s closed, higher humidity. If it’s open, a lower humidity."