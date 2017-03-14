Pinecones can help you stay ahead of the weather - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Pinecones can help you stay ahead of the weather

Posted: Updated:

You might turn to your local meteorologist for your forecast. How about a pinecone? 

“Did you know a pinecone, like this one we have submerged in a beaker of water can actually help you predict the water? Basically, pinecones act as a natural hygrometer," said "Science Guy" Jason Lindsey.

"A hygrometer measures the amount of moisture in the air. My science helper, Ethan and I have placed a giant pinecone in some water. I am going to take it out now, and show you, what happened. Notice how the tip of this pinecone, all of the scales are closed. Why does it do that Ethan?

"Because it’s protecting the seeds."

"You are exactly right, pinecones contain seeds, which are basically transported by the wind. Pinecones open their scales to disperse the seeds, when the air is dry, and close their scales when the air is moist, which keeps the seeds dry on the inside. So, if it’s closed, higher humidity. If it’s open, a lower humidity."

  • Hooked on ScienceMore>>

  • Creating gas to make a sandwich bag explode

    Creating gas to make a sandwich bag explode

    Tuesday, March 14 2017 1:13 PM EDT2017-03-14 17:13:21 GMT

    “Does your sandwich bag explode? Most likely not, that’s a good thing, right? 

    “Does your sandwich bag explode? Most likely not, that’s a good thing, right? 

  • St. Patrick's Day is the perfect time to make Leprechaun snot

    St. Patrick's Day is the perfect time to make Leprechaun snot

    Tuesday, March 14 2017 1:14 PM EDT2017-03-14 17:14:37 GMT

    Are you finding a lot of green slimy stuff around the house or in the classroom?

    Are you finding a lot of green slimy stuff around the house or in the classroom?

  • Pinecones can help you stay ahead of the weather

    Pinecones can help you stay ahead of the weather

    Tuesday, March 14 2017 1:16 PM EDT2017-03-14 17:16:03 GMT

    You might turn to your local meteorologist for your forecast. How about a pinecone?  

    You might turn to your local meteorologist for your forecast. How about a pinecone?  

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Swimming Advisory Issued at Myrtle Beach

    Swimming Advisory Issued at Myrtle Beach

    Thursday, June 15 2017 11:03 AM EDT2017-06-15 15:03:05 GMT

    DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.

    DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.

  • Panhandler turns down job offer, Honda dealership fires back

    Panhandler turns down job offer, Honda dealership fires back

    Thursday, June 15 2017 11:36 AM EDT2017-06-15 15:36:46 GMT

    Photos of the sign and the panhandler were shared on Facebook and went viral, generating a lot of support for how the dealership handled the situation.

    Photos of the sign and the panhandler were shared on Facebook and went viral, generating a lot of support for how the dealership handled the situation.

  • Sheriff: Pilot in blimp crash seriously burned

    Sheriff: Pilot in blimp crash seriously burned

    Thursday, June 15 2017 2:25 PM EDT2017-06-15 18:25:14 GMT

    The Latest on the crash of an advertising blimp at the U.S. Open

    The Latest on the crash of an advertising blimp at the U.S. Open

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.