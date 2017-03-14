Pinecones can help you stay ahead of the weather

“Does your sandwich bag explode? Most likely not, that’s a good thing, right?
Are you finding a lot of green slimy stuff around the house or in the classroom?
You might turn to your local meteorologist for your forecast. How about a pinecone?
We see clouds in the sky all the time, but did you know you can create one at home, in the living room? “Clouds are amazing, they’re beautiful, many of you snap pictures of them each and every day.
The trash can is just for trash, right? Not according to Jason Lindsey and a kid scientist. They show how to turn the trash can into a smoke ring launcher.
Are you looking for a way to add a little science to your Valentine’s Day? Brynna and Jason Lindsey have an idea. "We have a special flower here, a science flower, and as soon as I spray this love potion on it, it’s instantly going to turn an amazing, a beautiful pink," said Lindsey. "Are you ready for this Brynna? Take a close look, this love potion is hard to get, not. All it is ammonia. Watch this, notice how it turns this bright pink? Pretty amazin...
“An orange, you might eat it as a healthy snack, but my science helper, Madigan and I are going to use this sharp orange, that’s right, your orange is sharp, to pop that balloon. "What do you think I should do Madigan? How should I use this to pop that balloon?" "Throw it at it!" "Is that your hypothesis? Okay, since I am not athletic, that might take some time. Go ahead and step down for me, I am going to use something else called the orange pe...
DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.
Photos of the sign and the panhandler were shared on Facebook and went viral, generating a lot of support for how the dealership handled the situation.
The Latest on the crash of an advertising blimp at the U.S. Open
A woman says a rabid raccoon attacked her while she was out for a run, so she drowned it in a puddle.
A miner from Raleigh County died after an incident at a mine in Boone County, West Virginia last night.
