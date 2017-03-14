How to make a mega cloud in your home - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

How to make a mega cloud in your home

 We see clouds in the sky all the time, but did you know you can create one at home, in the living room?

“Clouds are amazing, they’re beautiful, many of you snap pictures of them each and every day. There’s three main types of clouds, cirrus, stratus, and cumulus," said "Science Guy" Jason Lindsey.

"Have you wanted to make your very own cloud? You can, you need some important ingredients, including dry ice, dry ice is negative one hundred and nine degrees below zero. You should never touch it with your bear hands, kids should never play with dry ice.

"In front of me here, I have a pot of hot water. It’s about two hundred and twelve degrees Fahrenheit or one hundred degrees Celsius. You’re right, it’s boiling. I’m going to take my dry ice and put it in here, that will speed up sublimation.

"What are you talking about? Well, sublimation is when something goes from a solid to a gas and that’s exactly what this is going to do. We are going to drop our dry ice into the boiling hot water and we should get an amazing cloud. Are you ready for it? Three, two, and one!"

