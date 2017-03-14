Pop a Balloon with an Orange - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Pop a Balloon with an Orange

“An orange, you might eat it as a healthy snack, but my science helper, Madigan and I are going to use this sharp orange, that’s right, your orange is sharp, to pop that balloon.

"What do you think I should do Madigan? How should I use this to pop that balloon?"

"Throw it at it!"

"Is that your hypothesis? Okay, since I am not athletic, that might take some time. Go ahead and step down for me, I am going to use something else called the orange peeling. It is potent and it’s sharp. I am going to squeeze some of the limonene oil onto the balloon and it pops almost instantly.

"Step back up here Madigan and lets explain to everybody what’s going on here. Why your orange is so sharp, it all has to do with the peeling, it contains the limonene oil and what does that limonene oil do to the rubber part of the balloon Madigan?"

"It dissolves it."

"Once it starts to dissolve that balloon, guess what happens, it pops and it pops quickly."

  Creating gas to make a sandwich bag explode

    "Does your sandwich bag explode? Most likely not, that's a good thing, right? 

    Are you finding a lot of green slimy stuff around the house or in the classroom?

    You might turn to your local meteorologist for your forecast. How about a pinecone?  

    DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.

    Photos of the sign and the panhandler were shared on Facebook and went viral, generating a lot of support for how the dealership handled the situation.

    The Latest on the crash of an advertising blimp at the U.S. Open

