Doctor charged in oxycodone deaths backs out of plea deal

Police: Babysitter makes kids steal TVs from Walmart A woman was jailed on theft and aggravated battery charges after police said she stole nearly $1,000 worth of merchandise from the Walmart and tried to run down the police officer who confronted her. She was babysitting two children at the time. And she was arrested for stealing a swimming pool at the same Walmart in April.

Charleston Mayor's Son Arrested on Multiple Charges WAYNE COUNTY, WV - Zachary Jones, son of Charleston mayor, Danny Jones, is facing multiple charges after several charges were filed across multiple counties in West Virginia. According to the criminal complaint, Zachary Jones, 27, was arrested for breaking into a pawn shop in the 5th Street Road area of Huntington, WV on November 20th, 2016. An officer with the Wayne County Sheriff's Department was dispatched to the area where they found surveillance footage allegedly showing Jones ...

UPDATE: Kentucky Police Make Arrest in Attempted Bank Robbery in Boyd County BOYD COUNTY, KY - The Kentucky State Police are investigating an attempted robbery that occurred this evening. An officer with the KSP tells 13 News that the attempted robbery happened at the 1st National Bank on U.S. Route 60 in Rush, KY. According to police, the lobby closed as a suspect attempted to enter the building. There's no information as to whether any arrests have been made. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing investigation.

Man Charged with Breaking and Entering Pharmacy, Sought by Deputies Kanawha County Sheriff's Office SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) - A man has been charged with the breaking and entering of a pharmacy and deputies could use your help finding him. At just after midnight, Friday, June 2nd, deputies were made aware of multiple alarms going off inside the Rite Aid in Sissonville, WV. Deputies with the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office were dispatched. As one deputy approached the front door, she saw a white male inside. That man fled out the rear door o...

Kentucky Woman Arrested for Burning Home Because She 'Wanted to' JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - One person has been arrested for arson in Johnson County, Kentucky. At just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, the Johnson County Sheriff's Office responded to a complaint of a structure fire near Sitka on Route 1559. When deputies arrived on scene, they were advised by members of Flatgap Fire Department that responded first of a woman, Joyce Stambaugh, 67 of Sitka, was initially refusing to allow the fire department to attempt ...