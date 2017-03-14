Doctor charged in oxycodone deaths backs out of plea deal - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Doctor charged in oxycodone deaths backs out of plea deal

Posted: Updated:

BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) - A Raleigh County doctor accused of illegally distributing painkillers to three patients who later died has backed out of a plea deal.
    
News outlets report Dr. Michael Kostenko was expected to enter into a deal with prosecutors on Monday and plead guilty to one count of distribution. Instead, Kostenko pleaded not guilty.
    
Kostenko, who ran Coal Country Clinic in Daniels, faces multiple counts of distribution charges, including three counts of distributing oxycodone that resulted in the deaths of three patients.
    
His license was initially suspended last March after the West Virginia Board of Osteopathic Medicine found probable cause of unprofessional and unethical conduct. The board later voted to revoke his license.
    
Kostenko remains in jail. His trial is set for April 24.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Police: Babysitter makes kids steal TVs from Walmart

    Police: Babysitter makes kids steal TVs from Walmart

    Thursday, June 15 2017 5:09 PM EDT2017-06-15 21:09:46 GMT

    A woman was jailed on theft and aggravated battery charges after police said she stole nearly $1,000 worth of merchandise from the Walmart and tried to run down the police officer who confronted her. She was babysitting two children at the time.  And she was arrested for stealing a swimming pool at the same Walmart in April.

    A woman was jailed on theft and aggravated battery charges after police said she stole nearly $1,000 worth of merchandise from the Walmart and tried to run down the police officer who confronted her. She was babysitting two children at the time.  And she was arrested for stealing a swimming pool at the same Walmart in April.

  • Charleston Mayor's Son Arrested on Multiple Charges

    Charleston Mayor's Son Arrested on Multiple Charges

    Thursday, June 15 2017 3:46 PM EDT2017-06-15 19:46:21 GMT
    WAYNE COUNTY, WV - Zachary Jones, son of Charleston mayor, Danny Jones, is facing multiple charges after several charges were filed across multiple counties in West Virginia. According to the criminal complaint, Zachary Jones, 27, was arrested for breaking into a pawn shop in the 5th Street Road area of Huntington, WV on November 20th, 2016. An officer with the Wayne County Sheriff's Department was dispatched to the area where they found surveillance footage allegedly showing Jones ...
    WAYNE COUNTY, WV - Zachary Jones, son of Charleston mayor, Danny Jones, is facing multiple charges after several charges were filed across multiple counties in West Virginia. According to the criminal complaint, Zachary Jones, 27, was arrested for breaking into a pawn shop in the 5th Street Road area of Huntington, WV on November 20th, 2016. An officer with the Wayne County Sheriff's Department was dispatched to the area where they found surveillance footage allegedly showing Jones ...

  • Ohio Police: Suspect Crashed into Woman’s Car, Shot Her

    Ohio Police: Suspect Crashed into Woman’s Car, Shot Her

    Thursday, June 15 2017 2:51 PM EDT2017-06-15 18:51:42 GMT

    Police identified a suspect, who they say killed an Ohio woman on Thursday morning.

    Police identified a suspect, who they say killed an Ohio woman on Thursday morning.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

  • List of events at the Rod Run & Doo Wop

    List of events at the Rod Run & Doo Wop

    Friday, October 7 2016 8:51 AM EDT2016-10-07 12:51:07 GMT

    Here's a list of all the events you can attend.

    Here's a list of all the events you can attend.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Swimming Advisory Issued at Myrtle Beach

    Swimming Advisory Issued at Myrtle Beach

    Thursday, June 15 2017 11:03 AM EDT2017-06-15 15:03:05 GMT

    DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.

    DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.

  • Panhandler turns down job offer, Honda dealership fires back

    Panhandler turns down job offer, Honda dealership fires back

    Thursday, June 15 2017 11:36 AM EDT2017-06-15 15:36:46 GMT

    Photos of the sign and the panhandler were shared on Facebook and went viral, generating a lot of support for how the dealership handled the situation.

    Photos of the sign and the panhandler were shared on Facebook and went viral, generating a lot of support for how the dealership handled the situation.

  • Sheriff: Pilot in blimp crash seriously burned

    Sheriff: Pilot in blimp crash seriously burned

    Thursday, June 15 2017 2:25 PM EDT2017-06-15 18:25:14 GMT

    The Latest on the crash of an advertising blimp at the U.S. Open

    The Latest on the crash of an advertising blimp at the U.S. Open

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.