Road Shut Down Due to 2nd Vehicle Accident in South Charleston

UPDATE: 3/14/2017 2:50 p.m.

Eastbound lanes have been restored following a vehicle accident on MacCorkle Ave. SW near Montrose Drive in South Charleston.

Dispatchers say another vehicle accident has shut down westbound lanes of MacCorkle Ave in South Charleston near Ashby Ave.

That accident happened at roughly 2:04 p.m.

Officers on the scene tell 13 News that a woman driving a red Mazda drifted into the opposing lane, and hit another vehicle.

The collision then forced the Mazda into three parked cars near the Advanced Auto Center.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries after being entrapped.

Officers say the other driver was a mother with a baby, but both were not harmed.

No one was injured during the other vehicle collisions near Advanced Auto Center.

South Charleston Police Department, South Charleston Fire Department, and Kanawha County EMS are responding.

ORIGINAL:

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV - Dispatchers have confirmed that a vehicle accident has shut down all eastbound lanes of MacCorkle Avenue SW near Montrose Drive in South Charleston.

They say that two patients are being examined for injuries.

The accident was reported at 1:47 p.m.

South Charleston Police Department, South Charleston Fire Department, and Kanawha County EMS are responding.

We will continue to update you as soon as more information becomes available.