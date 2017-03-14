WOWK-TV Programming Changes Due to March Madness - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

WOWK-TV Programming Changes Due to March Madness

Posted: Updated:

Because the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament starts this week, WOWK-TV will be making the following programming changes:

  • Wednesday, March 15th
    • 9 PM - Special Tournament Edition of Mountaineer Gameday
    • 9:30 PM - 13 News SportsZone March Madness special.
    • Criminal Minds moves to 1:35 AM after the Late Late Show with James Corden.
  • Thursday, March 16th
    • Dr. Phil moves to 10 AM
    • No Let's Make a Deal
    • No 13 News at Noon
    • No Young and the Restless
    • No Bold and the Beautiful
    • No The Talk
    • No Ellen
    • 13 News at 7 will move to 6:30 PM
    • No Inside Edition
  • Friday, March 17th
    • Dr. Phil moves to 10 AM
    • No Let's Make a Deal
    • No 13 News at Noon
    • No Young and the Restless
    • No Bold and the Beautiful
    • No The Talk
    • No Ellen
    • 13 News at 7 will move to 6:30 PM
    • No Inside Edition

More programming information: http://www.tristateupdate.com/category/222438/programming

