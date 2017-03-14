Drug crime prosecution vs. treatment - where should your tax dollars go

We're looking at arrest and prosecution for drug crimes versus treatment and rehabilitation.

Your tax dollars pay for both, but not near equally.

Who should get more?

13 News discovered that both sides say the need is great, and the results are worth paying for.

Recovery Point Executive Director Matt Boggs recently took issue on Facebook with Cabell County Prosecutor Corky Hammers endorsing anti-drug crime legislation.

The state bills proposed more prison time for causing overdose deaths, for bringing deadly drugs into West Virginia and committing drug crimes around children.

Boggs told 13 News, "We have to have a strong judicial system to incarcerate the people we are scared of, but we also have to see if that person is in active substance abuse and committing a low level crime to get their next fix."

"These bills are not intended to prosecute our local addicts. I use these bills to prosecute Detroit Drug Dealers who come into our county and feed our addicts," Hammers told us.

Prosecutor Hammers said he wants an additional $300,000 for his staff and office.

Funding needed to fight what he said was is state's highest drug crime rates with among the lowest amount of resources.

Hammers told us that the citizens of the community want the people who are breaking into their houses and cars and stealing their stuff locked up

Boggs said that more recovery funding can cut police, prosecutor and jail bills.

Boggs explained that people know historically the return investment from incarceration is nil

Both men agreed both of their programs are needed to help end the drug epidemic