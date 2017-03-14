Facebook says its data can’t be used for ‘surveillance’ - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Facebook says its data can’t be used for ‘surveillance’

Posted: Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook is prohibiting developers from using the massive amount of data it collects on users for surveillance. This includes using such data to monitor activists and protesters.

The company said Monday that it is making an existing policy “explicit.” Facebook says it has already taken action against developers who created or marketed tools meant to be used for surveillance. It says it wants to “be sure everyone understands the underlying policy and how to comply.”

Last fall, the American Civil Liberties Union obtained records that Facebook and its Instagram service provided user data access to Geofeedia, which develops a monitoring product marketed to law enforcement. The ACLU said at the time that while both Instagram and Facebook cut off access after finding out about this, Facebook did not have a “public policy specifically prohibiting developers” from taking user data for surveillance.

The new prohibition states that developers — who get access to user data from Facebook to create apps — should protect “the information you receive from us against unauthorized access, use, or disclosure. For example, don’t use data obtained from us to provide tools that are used for surveillance.”

The ACLU report says the data the companies provided to Geofeedia included only public posts, not those that users restricted to just friends or in some other way. But such access to Facebook data is still valuable to third parties because it would be very difficult to collect and comb through all the stuff on their own.

According to the ACLU, Facebook had provided Geofeedia with access to a data feed called the “Topic Feed API,” which is supposed to be a tool for advertisers. But Geofeedia could use it to obtain a feed of public Facebook posts that mentioned a specific topic, place or event — for example, “monitor hashtags used by activists and allies, or target activist groups as ‘overt threats,'” Matt Cagle, attorney for the ACLU of Northern California, wrote last October. Facebook terminated this access nearly a month earlier after being notified about it by the ACLU.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • FestivAll Brings Changes In Traffic Patterns In Downtown Charleston

    FestivAll Brings Changes In Traffic Patterns In Downtown Charleston

    Thursday, June 15 2017 10:34 PM EDT2017-06-16 02:34:21 GMT
    In a release from the Senior Assistant to the Mayor, Rod Blackstone, had this to say about changes in the traffic patterns of downtown Charleston The opening of FestivALL Charleston tomorrow will bring thousands of people to Charleston for several events directly or indirectly related to the fine arts festival.  Four major events in and next to Haddad Riverfront Park during the next four days will restrict traffic on Kanawha Boulevard near the park between Friday and M...
    In a release from the Senior Assistant to the Mayor, Rod Blackstone, had this to say about changes in the traffic patterns of downtown Charleston The opening of FestivALL Charleston tomorrow will bring thousands of people to Charleston for several events directly or indirectly related to the fine arts festival.  Four major events in and next to Haddad Riverfront Park during the next four days will restrict traffic on Kanawha Boulevard near the park between Friday and M...

  • Study finds surprising number of Americans think chocolate milk comes from brown cows

    Study finds surprising number of Americans think chocolate milk comes from brown cows

    Thursday, June 15 2017 9:51 PM EDT2017-06-16 01:51:50 GMT
    (WCMH) – According to a recent survey, seven percent of Americans believe chocolate milk comes from brown cows. The survey was conducted by the Innovation Center of US Dairy. In April. 1,000 adults 18 and over were asked questions about the role milk plays in their daily lives, Food & Wine reported. The study found 48% of respondents weren’t sure where chocolate milk came from. Seven percent thought chocolate milk only comes from brown cows. That adds&nbs...
    (WCMH) – According to a recent survey, seven percent of Americans believe chocolate milk comes from brown cows. The survey was conducted by the Innovation Center of US Dairy. In April. 1,000 adults 18 and over were asked questions about the role milk plays in their daily lives, Food & Wine reported. The study found 48% of respondents weren’t sure where chocolate milk came from. Seven percent thought chocolate milk only comes from brown cows. That adds&nbs...

  • Ohio NICU superhero babies receive capes

    Ohio NICU superhero babies receive capes

    Thursday, June 15 2017 9:13 PM EDT2017-06-16 01:13:55 GMT
    COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Newborn Intensive Care Unit babies at Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital received superhero capes to show how tough of fighters they are. The hospitals used the capes to show how babies are some of the toughest fighters in the hospital. The idea for the capes to be made was the brainchild of the March of Dimes, who thought they’d be a great way to represent the fight in these babies. The March of Dimes suggested t...
    COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Newborn Intensive Care Unit babies at Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital received superhero capes to show how tough of fighters they are. The hospitals used the capes to show how babies are some of the toughest fighters in the hospital. The idea for the capes to be made was the brainchild of the March of Dimes, who thought they’d be a great way to represent the fight in these babies. The March of Dimes suggested t...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

  • List of events at the Rod Run & Doo Wop

    List of events at the Rod Run & Doo Wop

    Friday, October 7 2016 8:51 AM EDT2016-10-07 12:51:07 GMT

    Here's a list of all the events you can attend.

    Here's a list of all the events you can attend.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Swimming Advisory Issued at Myrtle Beach

    Swimming Advisory Issued at Myrtle Beach

    Thursday, June 15 2017 11:03 AM EDT2017-06-15 15:03:05 GMT

    DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.

    DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.

  • Panhandler turns down job offer, Honda dealership fires back

    Panhandler turns down job offer, Honda dealership fires back

    Thursday, June 15 2017 11:36 AM EDT2017-06-15 15:36:46 GMT

    Photos of the sign and the panhandler were shared on Facebook and went viral, generating a lot of support for how the dealership handled the situation.

    Photos of the sign and the panhandler were shared on Facebook and went viral, generating a lot of support for how the dealership handled the situation.

  • Sheriff: Pilot in blimp crash seriously burned

    Sheriff: Pilot in blimp crash seriously burned

    Thursday, June 15 2017 2:25 PM EDT2017-06-15 18:25:14 GMT

    The Latest on the crash of an advertising blimp at the U.S. Open

    The Latest on the crash of an advertising blimp at the U.S. Open

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.