Big Battle Over Funding WV "Save Our State" Campaign

The cornerstone of the Governor's "Save Our State" campaign, is a plan to build and repair roads and bridges across the Mountain State. It has the backing of organized labor.

Josh Sword, West Virginia AFL-CIO

"We're 100 percent in support of the Governor's proposal. This is a program that could create 4- thousand new construction jobs for West Virginia, and oh by the way, we're going to fix our roads in the process. It's a win-win for West Virginia."

Originally the Governor asked for 105 million dollars to promote and market the "Save Our State" program, including more money to recruit new companies here, and promote tourism. Because of legislative opposition to that dollar figure, it's been scaled back.

Woody Thrasher, WV Commerce Secretary

"Absolutely, West Virginia needs to jump start it's economic development. I think 35 million dollars is a minimum investment they should make. If we can have that 35 million for three years I think we can really make some significant impact. And the nice thing about it is, is every year you can come back and measure us and see how we did."

Republican leaders in the House and Senate have zeroed out the "Save Our State" budget, because of the state's huge deficit. But some want the Mountain State to begin a less-costly marketing campaign. The idea is to sell available properties for new business, like this former aluminum plant near Ravenswood.

Del. Steve Westfall, (R) Jackson

"Jackson, County, with the Acell, the old Aluminum plant there. We have18-hundred acres, that could be developed. There's not many places in West Virginia where you have flat land, river, rail, and a workforce ready to work."

The legislature has 25 more days to come to a budget deal with the Governor:

Mark Curtis, 13 News Working for You

"The bottom Line, the Governor wants 35 million dollars for 'Save Our State,' the Republicans offer zero. We'll see if they land somewhere in the middle. I'm Mark Curtis, 13 News working for you at the capitol in Charleston."