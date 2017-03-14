South Charleston Police Looking for Purse Thief

The South Charleston Police Department is searching for a man who stole a woman's purse from a local store earlier today.

Police say the suspect stole the purse at the Walmart on Mountain Blvd. in South Charleston.

The purse snatcher has yet to be identified and police are still investigating.

He was last seen entering the Speedway on Green Road in Charleston prior to the theft.

The images attached here are from surveillance footage at that Subway.

If you have any information regarding the suspect's identity, you are asked to call the South Charleston P. D. Detective Bureau at 304-744-5951 or 304-744-6521. All callers will remain anonymous.