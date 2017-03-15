2 fined nearly $31,000 for poaching elk on TV hunting show

Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
West Virginia American Water Co. has asked state regulators to endorse infrastructure improvements that would boost the average residential customer's bill by $1.04 per month.
West Virginia American Water Co. has asked state regulators to endorse infrastructure improvements that would boost the average residential customer's bill by $1.04 per month.
DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.
DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
The Dress for Success River Cities hosted their 4th annual Power Walk, 5K Run, and Stiletto Stroll on Saturday, May 21, 2016 at Ritter Park in Huntington, WV. Here are some pictures from the event.
The Dress for Success River Cities hosted their 4th annual Power Walk, 5K Run, and Stiletto Stroll on Saturday, May 21, 2016 at Ritter Park in Huntington, WV. Here are some pictures from the event.
DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.
DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.
Photos of the sign and the panhandler were shared on Facebook and went viral, generating a lot of support for how the dealership handled the situation.
Photos of the sign and the panhandler were shared on Facebook and went viral, generating a lot of support for how the dealership handled the situation.
Dozens of angry West Virginia lawmakers stormed out of a budget meeting with Governor Justice. This after comments by Republican Senator Robert Karnes. In the meeting he blamed decades of Democratic leadership for causing the states current budget crisis. Q: What do you say about all of the people who stormed out of the meeting after your remarks? "I think they acted like the children that they are... And the fact of the matter is, the little guy has given up hope that the Demo...
Dozens of angry West Virginia lawmakers stormed out of a budget meeting with Governor Justice. This after comments by Republican Senator Robert Karnes. In the meeting he blamed decades of Democratic leadership for causing the states current budget crisis. Q: What do you say about all of the people who stormed out of the meeting after your remarks? "I think they acted like the children that they are... And the fact of the matter is, the little guy has given up hope that the Demo...
A woman says a rabid raccoon attacked her while she was out for a run, so she drowned it in a puddle.
A woman says a rabid raccoon attacked her while she was out for a run, so she drowned it in a puddle.
Click here for an hour by hour forecast from our computer forecast model, Predictor.
The latest StormTracker 13 Forecast update!