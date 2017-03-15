WV to get $2.4M for road, schools flood damage - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

WV to get $2.4M for road, schools flood damage

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia congressman says the state will receive more than $2.4 million in federal funds for repairs and cleanup related to last June's flooding.
    
Rep. Evan Jenkins says the funds will help Nicholas County replace damaged infrastructure.
    
According to Jenkins, the West Virginia School Building Authority will get more than $1 million toward replacement of Richwood middle and high schools and Summerville Middle School.
    
The West Virginia Division of Highways will get $1.4 million to repair 10 damaged sections of Panther Creek Road that washed out.

