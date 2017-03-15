12 apply for WV schools superintendent position - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

12 apply for WV schools superintendent position

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A state school board member says 12 people have applied for the state schools superintendent position that Michael Martirano plans to vacate.
    
Board member Dave Perry told the Charleston Gazette-Mail (http://bit.ly/2mYeTGq ) that the screening process will start Thursday. The state Board of Education plans to meet that day in Charleston. The superintendent's position is on the meeting agenda.
    
Perry says he's confident and comfortable one of the applicants will gain the board's support.
    
The board posted the job opening last month. The application deadline was March 10.
    
Martirano was hired in 2014 and announced last September that he will step down at the end of the school year.
    
Martirano, whose wife died after a prolonged illness, had said he wants to be closer to his adult children in Maryland.
    
Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

