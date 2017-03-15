12 apply for WV schools superintendent position

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A state school board member says 12 people have applied for the state schools superintendent position that Michael Martirano plans to vacate.
Board member Dave Perry told the Charleston Gazette-Mail (http://bit.ly/2mYeTGq ) that the screening process will start Thursday. The state Board of Education plans to meet that day in Charleston. The superintendent's position is on the meeting agenda.
Perry says he's confident and comfortable one of the applicants will gain the board's support.
The board posted the job opening last month. The application deadline was March 10.
Martirano was hired in 2014 and announced last September that he will step down at the end of the school year.
Martirano, whose wife died after a prolonged illness, had said he wants to be closer to his adult children in Maryland.
(WCMH) – According to a recent survey, seven percent of Americans believe chocolate milk comes from brown cows. The survey was conducted by the Innovation Center of US Dairy. In April. 1,000 adults 18 and over were asked questions about the role milk plays in their daily lives, Food & Wine reported. The study found 48% of respondents weren’t sure where chocolate milk came from. Seven percent thought chocolate milk only comes from brown cows. That adds&nbs...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV - Zachary Jones, son of Charleston mayor, Danny Jones, is facing multiple charges after several charges were filed across multiple counties in West Virginia. According to the criminal complaint, Zachary Jones, 27, was arrested for breaking into a pawn shop in the 5th Street Road area of Huntington, WV on November 20th, 2016. An officer with the Wayne County Sheriff's Department was dispatched to the area where they found surveillance footage allegedly showing Jones ...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A man has been killed after a fatal car crash on Interstate 77 in Jackson County Thursday morning. According to West Virginia State Police, the crash happened at the 139.5 mile marker on I-77 just north of Ripley. State Police say that a father was driving a van, which was also carrying his wife and seven kids when he lost control of it and rolled the vehicle. 46-year-old James Matthew Hill, of Mineral Wells, was killed in the crashed. According t...
Lawmakers storm out of budget meeting with Governor
Dozens of angry West Virginia lawmakers stormed out of a budget meeting with Governor Justice. This after comments by Republican Senator Robert Karnes. In the meeting he blamed decades of Democratic leadership for causing the states current budget crisis. Q: What do you say about all of the people who stormed out of the meeting after your remarks? "I think they acted like the children that they are... And the fact of the matter is, the little guy has given up hope that the Demo...
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - An elementary school located in the Charleston area was the victim of vandalism Thursday evening. Shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday, Charleston Police received information about a possible breaking and entering at Chandler Elementary School. When crews arrived, several fire extinguishers had their contents sprayed inside the school. Police believe the vandalism was 'prank-like' in nature. Police also said that at this point, it does not appear that any property...
CHRISTIANA, TN (AP) — The Latest on the manhunt for two Georgia inmates accused in the slaying of two prison guards (all times local): 8:30 p.m. Authorities say they have captured two escaped inmates wanted in the slayings of two Georgia prison guards. GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles says 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose were apprehended Thursday in Christiana, Tennessee. The inmates were being hunted in the killings Tuesday morning of two prison guar...
