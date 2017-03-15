Cheerios gives away free wildflower seeds to help save the bees - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Cheerios gives away free wildflower seeds to help save the bees

Posted: Updated:
mamabeesfreebies.com mamabeesfreebies.com

Cheerios is featuring its honey-nut cheerios mascot "Buzz" in an effort to boost global bee populations.

The company, partnering with Vesey's seeds, is pledging to send out 100-million wildflower seeds.

Anyone interested in helping with the "#bring-back-the-bees campaign" can sign up on the cheerios website to receive 100 free seeds.

Recipients are asked to plant them in a bee-friendly area.

The company's website notes that bee populations, a crucial pollinator for world food supplies, have been declining in recent years.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Huntington city leaders in early stages of creating food truck ordinance

    Huntington city leaders in early stages of creating food truck ordinance

    Friday, June 16 2017 10:52 AM EDT2017-06-16 14:52:12 GMT

    City leaders in Huntington are in the early stages of creating a food truck ordinance. Food truck owners want to be a part of the conversation.

    City leaders in Huntington are in the early stages of creating a food truck ordinance. Food truck owners want to be a part of the conversation.

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, June 16 2017 9:18 AM EDT2017-06-16 13:18:39 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

  • FestivAll Brings Changes In Traffic Patterns In Downtown Charleston

    FestivAll Brings Changes In Traffic Patterns In Downtown Charleston

    Thursday, June 15 2017 10:34 PM EDT2017-06-16 02:34:21 GMT
    In a release from the Senior Assistant to the Mayor, Rod Blackstone, had this to say about changes in the traffic patterns of downtown Charleston The opening of FestivALL Charleston tomorrow will bring thousands of people to Charleston for several events directly or indirectly related to the fine arts festival.  Four major events in and next to Haddad Riverfront Park during the next four days will restrict traffic on Kanawha Boulevard near the park between Friday and M...
    In a release from the Senior Assistant to the Mayor, Rod Blackstone, had this to say about changes in the traffic patterns of downtown Charleston The opening of FestivALL Charleston tomorrow will bring thousands of people to Charleston for several events directly or indirectly related to the fine arts festival.  Four major events in and next to Haddad Riverfront Park during the next four days will restrict traffic on Kanawha Boulevard near the park between Friday and M...
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Swimming Advisory Issued at Myrtle Beach

    Swimming Advisory Issued at Myrtle Beach

    Thursday, June 15 2017 11:03 AM EDT2017-06-15 15:03:05 GMT

    DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.

    DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.

  • Panhandler turns down job offer, Honda dealership fires back

    Panhandler turns down job offer, Honda dealership fires back

    Thursday, June 15 2017 11:36 AM EDT2017-06-15 15:36:46 GMT

    Photos of the sign and the panhandler were shared on Facebook and went viral, generating a lot of support for how the dealership handled the situation.

    Photos of the sign and the panhandler were shared on Facebook and went viral, generating a lot of support for how the dealership handled the situation.

  • Study finds surprising number of Americans think chocolate milk comes from brown cows

    Study finds surprising number of Americans think chocolate milk comes from brown cows

    Thursday, June 15 2017 9:51 PM EDT2017-06-16 01:51:50 GMT
    (WCMH) – According to a recent survey, seven percent of Americans believe chocolate milk comes from brown cows. The survey was conducted by the Innovation Center of US Dairy. In April. 1,000 adults 18 and over were asked questions about the role milk plays in their daily lives, Food & Wine reported. The study found 48% of respondents weren’t sure where chocolate milk came from. Seven percent thought chocolate milk only comes from brown cows. That adds&nbs...
    (WCMH) – According to a recent survey, seven percent of Americans believe chocolate milk comes from brown cows. The survey was conducted by the Innovation Center of US Dairy. In April. 1,000 adults 18 and over were asked questions about the role milk plays in their daily lives, Food & Wine reported. The study found 48% of respondents weren’t sure where chocolate milk came from. Seven percent thought chocolate milk only comes from brown cows. That adds&nbs...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.