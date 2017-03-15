Xbox One controller battery chargers recalled over burn hazard

More News More>>

FestivAll Brings Changes In Traffic Patterns In Downtown Charleston FestivAll Brings Changes In Traffic Patterns In Downtown Charleston In a release from the Senior Assistant to the Mayor, Rod Blackstone, had this to say about changes in the traffic patterns of downtown Charleston The opening of FestivALL Charleston tomorrow will bring thousands of people to Charleston for several events directly or indirectly related to the fine arts festival. Four major events in and next to Haddad Riverfront Park during the next four days will restrict traffic on Kanawha Boulevard near the park between Friday and M...

Study finds surprising number of Americans think chocolate milk comes from brown cows Study finds surprising number of Americans think chocolate milk comes from brown cows (WCMH) – According to a recent survey, seven percent of Americans believe chocolate milk comes from brown cows. The survey was conducted by the Innovation Center of US Dairy. In April. 1,000 adults 18 and over were asked questions about the role milk plays in their daily lives, Food & Wine reported. The study found 48% of respondents weren't sure where chocolate milk came from. Seven percent thought chocolate milk only comes from brown cows. That adds&nbs...

Ohio NICU superhero babies receive capes Ohio NICU superhero babies receive capes COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Newborn Intensive Care Unit babies at Nationwide Children's Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital received superhero capes to show how tough of fighters they are. The hospitals used the capes to show how babies are some of the toughest fighters in the hospital. The idea for the capes to be made was the brainchild of the March of Dimes, who thought they'd be a great way to represent the fight in these babies. The March of Dimes suggested t...

Fashion label's new crotchless jeans now selling for $570 Fashion label's new crotchless jeans now selling for $570 (WCMH) – Not to be outdone by the RompHim, Lacey Shorts or pre-dirtied jeans, these crotchless jeans hope to be the next big thing. The "Detachable Button Down Pants" are made by Y/Project, a Paris-based clothing brand. The "pants" are essentially a denim waist belt holding up two pant legs with adjustable straps. Despite not having a large chunk of fabric one would normally associate with jeans, the pants don't come at a disc...