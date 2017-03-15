70-pound popcorn ball, valued at $700, stolen from Ohio shop

A jury has awarded $870,000 to a man whose urologist removed the wrong testicle.
Photos of the sign and the panhandler were shared on Facebook and went viral, generating a lot of support for how the dealership handled the situation.
A woman says a rabid raccoon attacked her while she was out for a run, so she drowned it in a puddle.
A 70-year-old man who said he robbed a bank so he could get away from his wife blamed his actions on depression.
Police say an argument between two men over dog poop has left one in jail and another with a knife wound to the hand.
Police say a woman was so upset that a fast-food restaurant took too long in delivering her chicken nuggets that she called 911 to complain.
A man discovered a newborn baby in his car outside a hospital Monday morning. The baby was found within three days of its birth, the release said.
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. (AP) -- A Florida man wanted to go to Hooters so badly that authorities say he told 911 dispatchers he needed a ride to the restaurant because his grandmother had just suffered a stroke in the parking lot. Instead, 28-year-old Jonathan Hinkle got a ride to the Brevard County Jail Tuesday night after deputies searched for three hours for his grandmother. When they finally found her at another location, she said she hasn't had a stroke or asked anyone for help. Ne...
SEBRING, Fla. (AP) – A Florida woman is under investigation after apparently posting a video on Facebook showing a red rat snake biting her 1-year-old daughter. The woman tells Tampa’s ABC Action News she has no regrets for “introducing” the girl to the snake, which she found in the driveway of her home near Sebring. The station reports the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. The woman, who wasn’t identified because she
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.
Photos of the sign and the panhandler were shared on Facebook and went viral, generating a lot of support for how the dealership handled the situation.
The West Virginia State Police is asking for the public's help in finding a missing juvenile female from Clay County, West Virginia.
Dozens of angry West Virginia lawmakers stormed out of a budget meeting with Governor Justice. This after comments by Republican Senator Robert Karnes. In the meeting he blamed decades of Democratic leadership for causing the states current budget crisis. Q: What do you say about all of the people who stormed out of the meeting after your remarks? "I think they acted like the children that they are... And the fact of the matter is, the little guy has given up hope that the Demo...
