Cabell house fire results in total loss, 3 dogs dead

ELKVIEW, WV - Dispatchers tell 13 News that all northbound lanes of I-79 near mile marker 9 have been shut down due to a vehicle fire. The fire was reported at approximately 1:20 p.m. No injuries have been confirmed at this time. Pinch Fire Department is responding. We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.
The Latest on the crash of an advertising blimp at the U.S. Open
INSTITUTE, WV - Dispatchers tell 13 News that a residential building caught fire in Institute this evening. The fire broke out near the 1400 block of 1st Avenue South near Route 25. Nitro, Cross Lanes, St. Albans, and Institute Fire Departments are on the scene, along with the Nitro Police Department and Kanawha County EMS. No injuries have been reported at this time. The fire was reported at 11:35 p.m. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.
A miner from Raleigh County died after an incident at a mine in Boone County, West Virginia last night.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.
Photos of the sign and the panhandler were shared on Facebook and went viral, generating a lot of support for how the dealership handled the situation.
The West Virginia State Police is asking for the public's help in finding a missing juvenile female from Clay County, West Virginia.
Dozens of angry West Virginia lawmakers stormed out of a budget meeting with Governor Justice. This after comments by Republican Senator Robert Karnes. In the meeting he blamed decades of Democratic leadership for causing the states current budget crisis. Q: What do you say about all of the people who stormed out of the meeting after your remarks? "I think they acted like the children that they are... And the fact of the matter is, the little guy has given up hope that the Demo...
Click here for an hour by hour forecast from our computer forecast model, Predictor.
The latest StormTracker 13 Forecast update!