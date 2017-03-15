House fire kills several animals in Kanawha County

UPDATE: 3/15/2017 2:52 p.m.

Crews at the scene of the fire on Red Warrior Dr. in Eskdale say that the house is now a total loss.

They say 2 dogs and 4 cats perished during the fire. No one was home during the incident.

Glasgow, East Bank, Chesapeake, and Cabin Creek Fire Departments responded to the fire.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

ORIGINAL:

ESKDALE, WV - Dispatchers have confirmed that a structure fire broke out in the Red Warrior Drive area of Eskdale in Kanawha County.

According to dispatchers, the house is fully engulfed in flames.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The fire began at approximately 1 p.m. this afternoon.

