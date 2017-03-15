Ex-lawyer from Charleston facing embezzlement charges - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Ex-lawyer from Charleston facing embezzlement charges

Posted: Updated:

A former Charleston lawyer is facing multiple embezzlement charges, sources tell 13 News.

Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Schulenberg tells us that Richard Michael Martin is facing of 21 embezzlement charges, with potential for additional charges in the future.

So far, at least 21 victims have been confirmed, though "many more" victims may be involved in the case.

Martin is a former lawyer for Michael Martin and Associates Law in Charleston, before having his license annulled in January 2015. 

The West Virginia State Police and West Virginia Insurance Commission are handling the case.

He is set to be arraigned in court on July 10th, 2017.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you on this ongoing investigation.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Girlfriend whose texts urged suicide guilty of manslaughter

    Girlfriend whose texts urged suicide guilty of manslaughter

    Friday, June 16 2017 7:17 PM EDT2017-06-16 23:17:10 GMT
    A juvenile court judge is set to announce his verdict in the trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.
    A juvenile court judge is set to announce his verdict in the trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.

  • Victim’s tip, armed citizens lead to capture of escaped Georgia inmates

    Victim’s tip, armed citizens lead to capture of escaped Georgia inmates

    Friday, June 16 2017 5:17 PM EDT2017-06-16 21:17:52 GMT

    A tip from a couple who had been held hostage by escaped Georgia inmates and help from armed citizens led to their capture Thursday night.

    A tip from a couple who had been held hostage by escaped Georgia inmates and help from armed citizens led to their capture Thursday night.

  • 10-month-old boy fatally shot in father’s arms

    10-month-old boy fatally shot in father’s arms

    Friday, June 16 2017 4:09 PM EDT2017-06-16 20:09:28 GMT

    Police say a 10-month-old boy has been shot and killed in his father’s arms.

    Police say a 10-month-old boy has been shot and killed in his father’s arms.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Swimming Advisory Issued at Myrtle Beach

    Swimming Advisory Issued at Myrtle Beach

    Thursday, June 15 2017 11:03 AM EDT2017-06-15 15:03:05 GMT

    DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.

    DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.

  • Panhandler turns down job offer, Honda dealership fires back

    Panhandler turns down job offer, Honda dealership fires back

    Thursday, June 15 2017 11:36 AM EDT2017-06-15 15:36:46 GMT

    Photos of the sign and the panhandler were shared on Facebook and went viral, generating a lot of support for how the dealership handled the situation.

    Photos of the sign and the panhandler were shared on Facebook and went viral, generating a lot of support for how the dealership handled the situation.

  • WV State Police Searching for Missing Clay County Girl

    WV State Police Searching for Missing Clay County Girl

    Friday, June 16 2017 10:45 AM EDT2017-06-16 14:45:36 GMT

    The West Virginia State Police is asking for the public's help in finding a missing juvenile female from Clay County, West Virginia.

    The West Virginia State Police is asking for the public's help in finding a missing juvenile female from Clay County, West Virginia.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.