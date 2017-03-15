Ex-lawyer from Charleston facing embezzlement charges

A former Charleston lawyer is facing multiple embezzlement charges, sources tell 13 News.

Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Schulenberg tells us that Richard Michael Martin is facing of 21 embezzlement charges, with potential for additional charges in the future.

So far, at least 21 victims have been confirmed, though "many more" victims may be involved in the case.

Martin is a former lawyer for Michael Martin and Associates Law in Charleston, before having his license annulled in January 2015.

The West Virginia State Police and West Virginia Insurance Commission are handling the case.

He is set to be arraigned in court on July 10th, 2017.

