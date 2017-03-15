Dozens of Teachers to Lose Jobs in Logan County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Dozens of Teachers to Lose Jobs in Logan County

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va - Logan County Superintendent Patricia Lucas tell 13 News the Board of Education has voted to cut about 60 positions in the county, most of them teachers.

Lucas says a loss of revenue and student enrollment led to the difficult decision.

4 ROTC instructors will be cut as part of the budget issues.

The Superintendent says just in the last year the county has lost 230 students.

The Logan County High School and Man High School programs are NDCC programs, and Chapmanville Regional High School is a JROTC program.

Attempts are being made to save the JROTC program at Chapmanville, but budget constraints may not make that possible.

