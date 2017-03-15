Chesapeake, Ohio sets fees for possible medical marijuana dispen - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Chesapeake, Ohio sets fees for possible medical marijuana dispensary

Posted: Updated:

Medical marijuana is legal in Ohio, but the statewide set up for growing and dispensing the pot is months, maybe years from beginning.

Many large cities are putting all decisions on hold for now.

13 news found one small village that decided to get a head start.

The Chesapeake village council recently voted to set fees should a possible medical marijuana dispensary come to town.

Council set those fees at $1,000 a year and $300 a month.

The hope is, if by some long shot chance a dispensary would come to this community across the river from Huntington, it would bring some desperately needed revenue along. 

Chesapeake's medical marijuana dispensary would be one of an initial 40 scattered throughout the Buckeye state, if demand grew, more sites could be set up

We found many in the village guardedly optimistic about prescribing medical marijuana from a Chesapeake station   

Sandy Belville told us, "If it's for medical purposes only, I don't have a problem with that. And yes, if it helps the community that would be great."

And from Ruth Damron, "Cannabis is a natural herb, and I believe that it can help a lot of people."

Councilman Paul hart said the revenue probing proposal in no way endorses marijuana, just the money that might be made off its sales. 

Councilman Hart also told 13 News if there are unexpected costs in maintaining and policing the facility, council can raise the medical marijuana dispensary fee scale at its discretion.

  • GovernmentMore>>

  • Overcharges cited in West Virginia broadband project

    Overcharges cited in West Virginia broadband project

    Federal authorities say Frontier Communications overcharged West Virginia for $4.7 million of federal grant money in the $126 million project to extend broadband internet to underserved regions of the state.

    Federal authorities say Frontier Communications overcharged West Virginia for $4.7 million of federal grant money in the $126 million project to extend broadband internet to underserved regions of the state.

  • Another Ohio city lifts its ban on growing medical marijuana

    Another Ohio city lifts its ban on growing medical marijuana

    Another Ohio city has lifted its moratorium on cultivating medical marijuana as the state accepts applications from potential growers in that newly legalized sector.

    Another Ohio city has lifted its moratorium on cultivating medical marijuana as the state accepts applications from potential growers in that newly legalized sector.

  • House, Senate officials say no threat to Capitol

    House, Senate officials say no threat to Capitol

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 5:33 PM EDT2017-06-14 21:33:19 GMT

    Stay with 13 News for the latest on this developing story.

    Stay with 13 News for the latest on this developing story.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Deputies: Woman admitted to raping child, 6, with her father

    Deputies: Woman admitted to raping child, 6, with her father

    Friday, June 16 2017 6:43 PM EDT2017-06-16 22:43:57 GMT
    BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say a Florida woman admitted to participating in the rape of a 6-year-old child with her father. Investigators with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office interviewed Melissa DeLoach, age 28, as part of an investigation into her father, who is accused of raping the child. Detectives say DeLoach admitted to watching and participating in the sexual assault. She told detectives that the child was abused five or six times. DeLoach is being...
    BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say a Florida woman admitted to participating in the rape of a 6-year-old child with her father. Investigators with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office interviewed Melissa DeLoach, age 28, as part of an investigation into her father, who is accused of raping the child. Detectives say DeLoach admitted to watching and participating in the sexual assault. She told detectives that the child was abused five or six times. DeLoach is being...

  • Swimming Advisory Issued at Myrtle Beach

    Swimming Advisory Issued at Myrtle Beach

    Thursday, June 15 2017 11:03 AM EDT2017-06-15 15:03:05 GMT

    DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.

    DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.

  • West Virginia Music Teacher Faces Sexual Assault Charges

    West Virginia Music Teacher Faces Sexual Assault Charges

    Friday, June 16 2017 3:25 PM EDT2017-06-16 19:25:40 GMT

    Police said the 14-year-old girl's parents would drop her off at his house for music lessons. The girl told police he gave her cocaine numerous times and LSD four or five times.

    Police said the 14-year-old girl's parents would drop her off at his house for music lessons. The girl told police he gave her cocaine numerous times and LSD four or five times.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.