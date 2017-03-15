Chesapeake, Ohio sets fees for possible medical marijuana dispensary

Medical marijuana is legal in Ohio, but the statewide set up for growing and dispensing the pot is months, maybe years from beginning.

Many large cities are putting all decisions on hold for now.

13 news found one small village that decided to get a head start.

The Chesapeake village council recently voted to set fees should a possible medical marijuana dispensary come to town.

Council set those fees at $1,000 a year and $300 a month.

The hope is, if by some long shot chance a dispensary would come to this community across the river from Huntington, it would bring some desperately needed revenue along.

Chesapeake's medical marijuana dispensary would be one of an initial 40 scattered throughout the Buckeye state, if demand grew, more sites could be set up

We found many in the village guardedly optimistic about prescribing medical marijuana from a Chesapeake station

Sandy Belville told us, "If it's for medical purposes only, I don't have a problem with that. And yes, if it helps the community that would be great."

And from Ruth Damron, "Cannabis is a natural herb, and I believe that it can help a lot of people."

Councilman Paul hart said the revenue probing proposal in no way endorses marijuana, just the money that might be made off its sales.

Councilman Hart also told 13 News if there are unexpected costs in maintaining and policing the facility, council can raise the medical marijuana dispensary fee scale at its discretion.