Argument over donuts led to deadly shooting, standoff, deputies say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla (WSPA via WFLA) – Authorities say an argument about donuts led to a deadly shooting and standoff in St. Petersburg on Wednesday morning.

It happened at 5157 80th Way N. in unincorporated St. Petersburg.

Authorities were called to the scene after an argument escalated between 25-year-old Jeffrey Falsey and his mother, Susan DeFabio. Police say the two got into an argument after she refused to buy him donuts.

The suspect was reportedly upset about the donuts and the presence of her significant other, Daniel Kulwicki who is believed to be a registered sex offender.

DeFabio contacted authorities who arrived on the scene a short time later.

She was able to exit the mobile home as a man believed to be Falsey invited deputies to come in.

He then proceeded fire off 30 rounds at deputies, squad cars, and neighboring homes.

Multiple deputies were pinned down by gunfire.

Deputy Michael Ficocelli was called to the scene and was shot in the leg as he tried to retrieve his firearm.

When police entered the mobile home, they found Kulwicki dead with a gunshot to the head.

Ficocelli was transported to a nearby hospital where he is being treated with non life-threatening injuries.

Seven children across the street witnessed the event in horror as it unfolded.

Police say Falsey was well-armed and owned a high-powered arsenal of weapons.

Nine bullet holes were found in deputy cruisers and more bullet holes were discovered in homes across the street.

Falsey left the mobile home and was taken into police custody.