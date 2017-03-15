Argument over donuts led to deadly shooting, standoff, deputies - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Argument over donuts led to deadly shooting, standoff, deputies say

Posted: Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla (WSPA via WFLA) – Authorities say an argument about donuts led to a deadly shooting and standoff in St. Petersburg on Wednesday morning.

It happened at 5157 80th Way N. in unincorporated St. Petersburg.

Authorities were called to the scene after an argument escalated between 25-year-old Jeffrey Falsey and his mother, Susan DeFabio.  Police say the two got into an argument after she refused to buy him donuts.

The suspect was reportedly upset about the donuts and the presence of her significant other, Daniel Kulwicki who is believed to be a registered sex offender.

DeFabio contacted authorities who arrived on the scene a short time later.

She was able to exit the mobile home as a man believed to be Falsey invited deputies to come in.

He then proceeded fire off 30 rounds at deputies, squad cars, and neighboring homes.

Multiple deputies were pinned down by gunfire.

Deputy Michael Ficocelli was called to the scene and was shot in the leg as he tried to retrieve his firearm.

When police entered the mobile home, they found Kulwicki dead with a gunshot to the head.

Ficocelli was transported to a nearby hospital where he is being treated with non life-threatening injuries.

Seven children across the street witnessed the event in horror as it unfolded.

Police say Falsey was well-armed and owned a high-powered arsenal of weapons.

Nine bullet holes were found in deputy cruisers and more bullet holes were discovered in homes across the street.

Falsey left the mobile home and was taken into police custody.

  • Bizarre NewsMore>>

  • Jury awards man $870k after doctor removes the wrong testicle

    Jury awards man $870k after doctor removes the wrong testicle

    Friday, June 16 2017 1:49 PM EDT2017-06-16 17:49:56 GMT

    A jury has awarded $870,000 to a man whose urologist removed the wrong testicle.

    A jury has awarded $870,000 to a man whose urologist removed the wrong testicle.

  • Panhandler turns down job offer, Honda dealership fires back

    Panhandler turns down job offer, Honda dealership fires back

    Thursday, June 15 2017 11:36 AM EDT2017-06-15 15:36:46 GMT

    Photos of the sign and the panhandler were shared on Facebook and went viral, generating a lot of support for how the dealership handled the situation.

    Photos of the sign and the panhandler were shared on Facebook and went viral, generating a lot of support for how the dealership handled the situation.

  • Attacked while running, woman drowns rabid raccoon in puddle

    Attacked while running, woman drowns rabid raccoon in puddle

    Thursday, June 15 2017 10:19 AM EDT2017-06-15 14:19:58 GMT

    A woman says a rabid raccoon attacked her while she was out for a run, so she drowned it in a puddle.

    A woman says a rabid raccoon attacked her while she was out for a run, so she drowned it in a puddle.

    •   

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Girlfriend whose texts urged suicide guilty of manslaughter

    Girlfriend whose texts urged suicide guilty of manslaughter

    Friday, June 16 2017 11:04 PM EDT2017-06-17 03:04:35 GMT
    A juvenile court judge is set to announce his verdict in the trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.
    A juvenile court judge is set to announce his verdict in the trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.

  • Victim’s tip, armed citizens lead to capture of escaped Georgia inmates

    Victim’s tip, armed citizens lead to capture of escaped Georgia inmates

    Friday, June 16 2017 5:17 PM EDT2017-06-16 21:17:52 GMT

    A tip from a couple who had been held hostage by escaped Georgia inmates and help from armed citizens led to their capture Thursday night.

    A tip from a couple who had been held hostage by escaped Georgia inmates and help from armed citizens led to their capture Thursday night.

  • 10-month-old boy fatally shot in father’s arms

    10-month-old boy fatally shot in father’s arms

    Friday, June 16 2017 4:09 PM EDT2017-06-16 20:09:28 GMT

    Police say a 10-month-old boy has been shot and killed in his father’s arms.

    Police say a 10-month-old boy has been shot and killed in his father’s arms.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Swimming Advisory Issued at Myrtle Beach

    Swimming Advisory Issued at Myrtle Beach

    Thursday, June 15 2017 11:03 AM EDT2017-06-15 15:03:05 GMT

    DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.

    DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.

  • WV State Police Searching for Missing Clay County Girl

    WV State Police Searching for Missing Clay County Girl

    Friday, June 16 2017 10:45 AM EDT2017-06-16 14:45:36 GMT

    The West Virginia State Police is asking for the public's help in finding a missing juvenile female from Clay County, West Virginia.

    The West Virginia State Police is asking for the public's help in finding a missing juvenile female from Clay County, West Virginia.

  • Panhandler turns down job offer, Honda dealership fires back

    Panhandler turns down job offer, Honda dealership fires back

    Thursday, June 15 2017 11:36 AM EDT2017-06-15 15:36:46 GMT

    Photos of the sign and the panhandler were shared on Facebook and went viral, generating a lot of support for how the dealership handled the situation.

    Photos of the sign and the panhandler were shared on Facebook and went viral, generating a lot of support for how the dealership handled the situation.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.