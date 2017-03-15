Update: One Lane of Route 60 Reopens Following Rolllover - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Update: One Lane of Route 60 Reopens Following Rolllover

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

One lane of US 60 in eastern Kanawha County has reopened following a car crash Wednesday evening. 

The wreck was reported just after 8:30 p.m. on Route 60 at School Drive near Shrewsbury.

According to dispatchers, a vehicle rolled over at that location. The top of the car needed to be cut to get the driver out of the vehicle.

The driver's injuries are not known at this time.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Kanawha County Accident Results In Road Closure

    Kanawha County Accident Results In Road Closure

    Friday, June 16 2017 3:04 PM EDT2017-06-16 19:04:12 GMT
    A two vehicle accident in Nitro has 40th St and Crossroads Village Dr. Shut down. Nitro Police and Fire Departments responded to an accident shortly after 2:30 p.m. Although there were no injuries, the roadways are shut down due to fluid leakage from the accident. There is no word on how long the roadway will be shutdown. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
    A two vehicle accident in Nitro has 40th St and Crossroads Village Dr. Shut down. Nitro Police and Fire Departments responded to an accident shortly after 2:30 p.m. Although there were no injuries, the roadways are shut down due to fluid leakage from the accident. There is no word on how long the roadway will be shutdown. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

  • Route 60 Closed After Tree Strikes Coal Truck Windshield

    Route 60 Closed After Tree Strikes Coal Truck Windshield

    Friday, June 16 2017 10:55 AM EDT2017-06-16 14:55:15 GMT
    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Route 60 is shut down near Cedar Grove after a tree struck a coal truck. Dispatchers indicate that a tree has struck the windshield of a coal truck at the 7000 block of Dupont Avenue in the Cedar Grove area. Power lines are down in the area as well, causing power outages. There is no word on whether the driver of the coal truck was injured. We have a crew headed to the scene. We will provide more information as soon as we receive it.
    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Route 60 is shut down near Cedar Grove after a tree struck a coal truck. Dispatchers indicate that a tree has struck the windshield of a coal truck at the 7000 block of Dupont Avenue in the Cedar Grove area. Power lines are down in the area as well, causing power outages. There is no word on whether the driver of the coal truck was injured. We have a crew headed to the scene. We will provide more information as soon as we receive it.

  • Semi Carrying Boeing Bulkheads Catches Fire, 3 Million in Damages

    Semi Carrying Boeing Bulkheads Catches Fire, 3 Million in Damages

    Thursday, June 15 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-06-15 22:38:23 GMT
    Ripley Fire and RescueRipley Fire and Rescue
    GOLDTOWN, WV (WOWK) - A vehicle fire in Jackson County has cost nearly 3 million dollars in damages. The tractor-trailer fire was reported just after 11 p.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes of Interstate 77 near mile marker 119 (near the Goldtown exit).  According to a release from Ripley Fire and Rescue, a flatbed tractor-trailer hauling aluminum plates used for Boeing Aircraft bulkheads caught fire. The fire fully-engulfed the tractor-trailer, resulting in around 3 million...
    GOLDTOWN, WV (WOWK) - A vehicle fire in Jackson County has cost nearly 3 million dollars in damages. The tractor-trailer fire was reported just after 11 p.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes of Interstate 77 near mile marker 119 (near the Goldtown exit).  According to a release from Ripley Fire and Rescue, a flatbed tractor-trailer hauling aluminum plates used for Boeing Aircraft bulkheads caught fire. The fire fully-engulfed the tractor-trailer, resulting in around 3 million...
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Deputies: Woman admitted to raping child, 6, with her father

    Deputies: Woman admitted to raping child, 6, with her father

    Friday, June 16 2017 6:43 PM EDT2017-06-16 22:43:57 GMT
    BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say a Florida woman admitted to participating in the rape of a 6-year-old child with her father. Investigators with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office interviewed Melissa DeLoach, age 28, as part of an investigation into her father, who is accused of raping the child. Detectives say DeLoach admitted to watching and participating in the sexual assault. She told detectives that the child was abused five or six times. DeLoach is being...
    BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say a Florida woman admitted to participating in the rape of a 6-year-old child with her father. Investigators with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office interviewed Melissa DeLoach, age 28, as part of an investigation into her father, who is accused of raping the child. Detectives say DeLoach admitted to watching and participating in the sexual assault. She told detectives that the child was abused five or six times. DeLoach is being...

  • Swimming Advisory Issued at Myrtle Beach

    Swimming Advisory Issued at Myrtle Beach

    Thursday, June 15 2017 11:03 AM EDT2017-06-15 15:03:05 GMT

    DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.

    DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.

  • West Virginia Music Teacher Faces Sexual Assault Charges

    West Virginia Music Teacher Faces Sexual Assault Charges

    Friday, June 16 2017 3:25 PM EDT2017-06-16 19:25:40 GMT

    Police said the 14-year-old girl's parents would drop her off at his house for music lessons. The girl told police he gave her cocaine numerous times and LSD four or five times.

    Police said the 14-year-old girl's parents would drop her off at his house for music lessons. The girl told police he gave her cocaine numerous times and LSD four or five times.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.