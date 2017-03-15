Update: One Lane of Route 60 Reopens Following Rolllover

Kanawha County Accident Results In Road Closure Kanawha County Accident Results In Road Closure A two vehicle accident in Nitro has 40th St and Crossroads Village Dr. Shut down. Nitro Police and Fire Departments responded to an accident shortly after 2:30 p.m. Although there were no injuries, the roadways are shut down due to fluid leakage from the accident. There is no word on how long the roadway will be shutdown. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available. A two vehicle accident in Nitro has 40th St and Crossroads Village Dr. Shut down. Nitro Police and Fire Departments responded to an accident shortly after 2:30 p.m. Although there were no injuries, the roadways are shut down due to fluid leakage from the accident. There is no word on how long the roadway will be shutdown. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Route 60 Closed After Tree Strikes Coal Truck Windshield Route 60 Closed After Tree Strikes Coal Truck Windshield KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Route 60 is shut down near Cedar Grove after a tree struck a coal truck. Dispatchers indicate that a tree has struck the windshield of a coal truck at the 7000 block of Dupont Avenue in the Cedar Grove area. Power lines are down in the area as well, causing power outages. There is no word on whether the driver of the coal truck was injured. We have a crew headed to the scene. We will provide more information as soon as we receive it. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Route 60 is shut down near Cedar Grove after a tree struck a coal truck. Dispatchers indicate that a tree has struck the windshield of a coal truck at the 7000 block of Dupont Avenue in the Cedar Grove area. Power lines are down in the area as well, causing power outages. There is no word on whether the driver of the coal truck was injured. We have a crew headed to the scene. We will provide more information as soon as we receive it.

Semi Carrying Boeing Bulkheads Catches Fire, 3 Million in Damages Semi Carrying Boeing Bulkheads Catches Fire, 3 Million in Damages Ripley Fire and Rescue GOLDTOWN, WV (WOWK) - A vehicle fire in Jackson County has cost nearly 3 million dollars in damages. The tractor-trailer fire was reported just after 11 p.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes of Interstate 77 near mile marker 119 (near the Goldtown exit). According to a release from Ripley Fire and Rescue, a flatbed tractor-trailer hauling aluminum plates used for Boeing Aircraft bulkheads caught fire. The fire fully-engulfed the tractor-trailer, resulting in around 3 million... GOLDTOWN, WV (WOWK) - A vehicle fire in Jackson County has cost nearly 3 million dollars in damages. The tractor-trailer fire was reported just after 11 p.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes of Interstate 77 near mile marker 119 (near the Goldtown exit). According to a release from Ripley Fire and Rescue, a flatbed tractor-trailer hauling aluminum plates used for Boeing Aircraft bulkheads caught fire. The fire fully-engulfed the tractor-trailer, resulting in around 3 million...

Man Killed in Rollover Crash Carrying Wife, 7 Children Man Killed in Rollover Crash Carrying Wife, 7 Children JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A man has been killed after a fatal car crash on Interstate 77 in Jackson County Thursday morning. According to West Virginia State Police, the crash happened at the 139.5 mile marker on I-77 just north of Ripley. State Police say that a father was driving a van, which was also carrying his wife and seven kids when he lost control of it and rolled the vehicle. 46-year-old James Matthew Hill, of Mineral Wells, was killed in the crashed. According t... JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A man has been killed after a fatal car crash on Interstate 77 in Jackson County Thursday morning. According to West Virginia State Police, the crash happened at the 139.5 mile marker on I-77 just north of Ripley. State Police say that a father was driving a van, which was also carrying his wife and seven kids when he lost control of it and rolled the vehicle. 46-year-old James Matthew Hill, of Mineral Wells, was killed in the crashed. According t...

I-79N near Elkview Reopens Following Vehicle Fire I-79N near Elkview Reopens Following Vehicle Fire ELKVIEW, WV - Dispatchers tell 13 News that all northbound lanes of I-79 near mile marker 9 have been shut down due to a vehicle fire. The fire was reported at approximately 1:20 p.m. No injuries have been confirmed at this time. Pinch Fire Department is responding. We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information. ELKVIEW, WV - Dispatchers tell 13 News that all northbound lanes of I-79 near mile marker 9 have been shut down due to a vehicle fire. The fire was reported at approximately 1:20 p.m. No injuries have been confirmed at this time. Pinch Fire Department is responding. We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.

Commercial building fire ruled arson in Institute Commercial building fire ruled arson in Institute INSTITUTE, WV - Dispatchers tell 13 News that a residential building caught fire in Institute this evening. The fire broke out near the 1400 block of 1st Avenue South near Route 25. Nitro, Cross Lanes, St. Albans, and Institute Fire Departments are on the scene, along with the Nitro Police Department and Kanawha County EMS. No injuries have been reported at this time. The fire was reported at 11:35 p.m. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information. INSTITUTE, WV - Dispatchers tell 13 News that a residential building caught fire in Institute this evening. The fire broke out near the 1400 block of 1st Avenue South near Route 25. Nitro, Cross Lanes, St. Albans, and Institute Fire Departments are on the scene, along with the Nitro Police Department and Kanawha County EMS. No injuries have been reported at this time. The fire was reported at 11:35 p.m. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.

Ashland Man Found Dead After Motorcycle Crash in New York Ashland Man Found Dead After Motorcycle Crash in New York MGN Online THURMAN, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a Kentucky man reported missing while attending a popular motorcycle rally in upstate New York has been found dead after crashing his bike. State police say 69-year-old Robert “Mike” Vanderhoof, of Ashland, was last seen on June 7 at a campground near the village of Lake George in the southeastern Adirondacks, where he was volunteering at the annual Americade rally. Several agencies searched for him. Police say he was found dead... THURMAN, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a Kentucky man reported missing while attending a popular motorcycle rally in upstate New York has been found dead after crashing his bike. State police say 69-year-old Robert “Mike” Vanderhoof, of Ashland, was last seen on June 7 at a campground near the village of Lake George in the southeastern Adirondacks, where he was volunteering at the annual Americade rally. Several agencies searched for him. Police say he was found dead...