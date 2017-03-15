3rd Firearm of 2017 Confiscated at Yeager Airport Wednesday - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

3rd Firearm of 2017 Confiscated at Yeager Airport Wednesday

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
CHARLESTON, W.Va - Yeager Airport are investigating after a pistol was confiscated from a man's baggage.

According to a release, at just before 3 p.m. Wednesday,  Yeager Airport police confiscated a Sig Sauer 40 calibre pistol after the weapon was discovered in his carry on baggage by TSA personnel at the security check point.

The baggage that the weapon was found was carried by Mark Simpson, 61, is a resident of Dunbar.

The pistol had six rounds in a magazine and 14 additional rounds in a box.

Simpson was issued a citation in accordance with airport regulations.

This is the 3rd firearm confiscated at Yeager Airport at the security checkpoint this year.

Yeager Airport police chief Joe Crawford said, “We strongly urge all travelers to pay heed to the signage in the airport regarding firearms and double check their carry on baggage before attempting to pass through the security check point."

