Cancer survivor shares success story with medical marijuana

CHARLESTON- The debate over medical and recreational marijuana continues in the statehouse. The argument isn't new for the mountain state, but this year the discussion is shifting.

13 News sat down with one West Virginian who used medical marijuana in his fight against cancer.

"It was a pretty grim diagnosis. So I started doing homework as far as alternatives to pharmaceuticals. I really didn't like the idea of getting poisoned through chemotherapy and then taking pharmaceuticals on top of it," Russell Williams explained.

Williams was diagnosed in 2012 and that's when he started talking to his doctor about medical cannabis, which is still illegal in West Virginia.

"I've known too many people that have gone in for legitimate medical issues and came out addicted to pharmaceuticals, so I searched out and found cannabis," Williams added.

Williams told 13 News, weed helped him with nausea, nerve pain and sleep during chemo. Stories like Williams' are the reason Senator Richard Ojeda introduced a medical marijuana bill.

"We will pass historical legislation that will give thousands upon thousands of people relief in this state. It will give thousands upon thousands of parents the ability to know that their child is no longer going to hurt today," Senator Ojeda said.

From Parkinson, to epilepsy to arthritis, Senator Ojeda says the benefits to many diseases are just too big to ignore.

"I feel like I'm alive because I made the choice to use cannabis. I looked at it, I would rather be illegally healed than legally dead, so I did what I needed to do," Williams' added.

But opponents say it's illegal for a reason. The FDA does not regulate cannabis, so some argue the drug is just too dangerous. Other lawmakers cite religious beliefs, or concerns about marijuana acting as a gateway drug.